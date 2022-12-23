The prosecutors on the YSL case are working aggressively to convict Young Thug on RICO charges. Over the past week, we’ve seen many of the defendants in the case cop plea deals, notably Gunna and Unfoonk.

A sixth defendant in the case also copped a plea this week. Antonio Sumlin, also known as Obama, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO act, two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, and participation in criminal street gang activity. As part of his deal, Obama will have to serve 15 years of probation.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 17: Gunna and Young Thug perform at halftime during the Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on November 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Prosecutors and defense also grilled the state’s witness, DeKalb County jail investigator Quinton Hall, an expert on gangs. Though prosecutors said that Hall “knows what he’s talking about,” defense attorney Suri Chadha Jimenez, representing co-defendant Cordaris Dorsey, argued that he “doesn’t meet the qualifications.” Ultimately, the judge sided with Jimenez.

“At this point, I’m not going to qualify him as an expert,” explained Judge Ural Glanville. “I’ll revisit that should the state repackage his particular or he testifies more succinctly.”

Following Sumlin’s deal, there are now 23 defendants standing in the case.

Gunna became the first member of YSL to cop a plea. Last week, he issued a statement about taking an Alford Plea, vehemently denying that he turned on Young Thug.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna said in a statement following his release from jail last week.

