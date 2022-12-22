Although Gunna and others have taken plea deals and subsequently been released from jail, Young Thug remains behind bars.

The latest update in the upcoming RICO trial indicates that prosecutors are bringing more evidence in against Thugger and other YSL members.

Young Thug and Gunna attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

According to new reports from WSB-TV, the evidence comes in the form of phone calls involving Lil Miles.

Miles, whose real name is Miles Farley, allegedly spoke to the mother of his child over the phone from prison. Within their conversation, prosecutors say he was attempting to hide evidence.

They allege that he instructs the mother of his child to hide firearms and even says where they’re located.

However, Farley’s attorney, Anastasios Manettas has since put out a statement denying these claims. “Mr. Farley’s jail calls do not indicate any cooperation with the State by Mr. Farley, and the jail calls don’t discuss any tampering with evidence. Social media has falsely commented on this, falsely claiming that the calls indicate Mr. Farley agreeing to cooperate with the State, and that the calls indicate him instructing the mother of his children to hide or conceal his lawfully-owned gun from the police. They do not,” he says.

Regardless, the judge is permitting prosecutors to present the calls as evidence. Farley is a co-defendant in YSL’s RICO case and faces charges of murder.

The most recent artist involved in the case to take a plea deal was the So Much Fun rapper’s brother, Unfoonk.

Young Thug and the other YSL members who haven’t taken a plea deal are still awaiting trial. They are facing various gang-related charges, as well as racketeering. Furthermore, the jury selection for the case will begin early next year, on January 5, 2023.

