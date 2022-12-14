After several failed attempts at bond, Gunna just may be coming home. The rapper has remained incarcerated for most of 2022 after being arrested on RICO charges. Gunna, Young Thug, and two dozen of their purported associates are charged with being a part of a criminal organization: YSL. However, it has been contested that YSL is a record label, not a street gang.

Several celebrities have advocated for Gunna’s release, including Kim Kardashian. She emphasized that Gunna hasn’t been charged with a violent crime, therefore, he should be granted bail. His defense team tried effortlessly to obtain a bond for the rapper, but a judge repeatedly denied the requests.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 07: Gunna attends the TAG Heuer Miami Prix at Jungle Plaza on May 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for TAG Heuer)

Today (December 14), WSB-TV reported that Gunna “has pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge,” but it is unclear when he will be released. He was reportedly in court today as he officially entered his “negotiated plea” or the “Alford plea.” The outlet described it as pleading “guilty on one charge because it was in his best interest while maintaining his innocence on the same charge.”

The “Pushin P” hitmaker’s deal means he was tacked with a five-year sentence, but it doesn’t look like Gunna will spend any time in jail. One year of his sentence was commuted to time served, and the remainder has been suspended. It’s reported that instead, Gunna will have to adhere to certain conditions including “500 hours of community service.”

The rapper released a statement:

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

Meanwhile, Young Thug remains incarcerated. He was hit with several more charges in recent days. Thugger is slated for trial in early 2023.

