6ix9ine called out Gunna in the comments on his latest post on Instagram, Tuesday night. It is Gunna’s first upload since taking a plea deal in the RICO case against Young Thug and the rest of YSL.

“N****s acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side,” Gunna captioned a photo of himself sitting next to a home studio set-up. “#YslTheLabel #FreeThug&Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!”

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)

In response, 6ix9ine criticized Gunna for referring to YSL as a “label” after admitting to it being a “gang” as part of his guilty plea.

6ix9ine commented: “In court you said it was a gang here on IG u saying the label. Lol u can’t make this shit up.”

Gunna has been out of jail since accepting the plea deal, last month. While he won’t serve any more time in prison, he will have to commit to 500 hours of community service.

Tuesday isn’t the first time that 6ix9ine has criticized Gunna in recent months. In December, he alleged that the YSL rapper incriminated Young Thug in his plea deal.

“Just stfu and listen I know ya don’t wanna accept it,” he wrote online at the time. “Your man is fighting for his life in court on a gang RICO. Judge: You are aware YSL is a gang correct. Fatass gunna: Yes ma’am. Judge: ONLYYYYY you and Jeffrey are in the car and the police find a handgun and drugs. This didn’t belong to you correct? Fatass gunna: Yes ma’am.”

As for Young Thug’s case, the jury selection process began this week.

Check out Gunna’s Instagram post featuring the aforementioned comment by 6ix9ine below.

