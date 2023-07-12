trial
- MusicDocumentary Podcast "King Slime" Will Go Deep On Young Thug's YSL RICO TrialA new podcast is set to explore all the crazy details of the YSL RICO case.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTory Lanez Fan Livid With Megan Thee Stallion, Claims She Took Time Off Work To Support Him In CourtSome people have too much time on their hands.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYNW Melly's New Trial Date RevealedYNW Melly's murder trial has been moved to October 9. By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYNW Melly Tells Family "I'm Coming Home" During Recent Court AppearanceFans are trying to interpret the rapper's newest message.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureLizzo Update: "Special" Singer Could Face Trial Over Former Dancers' Troubling AllegationsA Lizzo lawsuit is the last thing many music lovers expected to see in 2023.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors Trial Delayed To Next MonthThe start of the high-profile trial was pushed back to September.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYNW Melly Case Report: Rapper Due In Court Again In August After Status HearingBryson "Boom" Paul also reported that the Florida MC will keep his original legal team in his second attempt at an innocent verdict following a mistrial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKevin Spacey Found Not Guilt Of Sexual Assault Charges In U.K.Kevin Spacey has been found not guilty in a sexual assault case in the U.K.By Cole Blake
- MusicYNW Melly's Mom Speaks Out Following MistrialYNW Melly's mom has spoken out after the jury failed to reach a verdict in her son's trial.By Cole Blake
- CrimeYNW Melly's Manager Calls Mistrial A "Second Chance At Life," Twitter ReactsMelly's manager spoke on the mistrial recently.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYoung Thug Denied Bond Again In RICO CaseYoung Thug's bond hearing began today.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYNW Melly's Lawyer Compares Him To Snoop DoggMelly's lawyer compared his gang affiliations to Snoop Dogg's.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYNW Melly Trial Reaches Jury DeliberationThe jury in the YNW Melly murder case has begun deliberating.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYNW Melly Will Not Testify, Defense & Prosecution Rest Their CasesYNW Melly will not take the stand in his ongoing double murder trial.By Cole Blake
- MusicYNW Melly Trial: Lead Investigator Admits To Threatening WitnessesDay 15 of the case proceedings also brought forth potentially damning text messages sent by the accused rapper.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYNW Melly's Text Messages Read In Court, Rapper Told Peezy Gambino "I Did That" After Double MurderAfter one of Melly's attorneys fell ill last week, the judge cancelled proceedings until today (July 17).By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDate Set For Young Dolph Murder TrialYoung Dolph's alleged killers now know when their trial will begin.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CulturePotential Juror In Young Thug's Trial Held In Contempt, Says She "Literally Forgot" To Show UpJudge Glanville reprimanded the woman in court earlier this week.By Caroline Fisher
- Music"Disrespectful" Texts From YNW Melly To His Mother Read In CourtTexts between Melly and his mother were allowed as evidence.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYNW Melly Trial Hit With Delays Amid Illness In The CourtThe YNW Melly trial will pick back up next week.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeYNW Melly Allegedly Hid From Police In A SuitcaseYNW Melly reportedly went to great lengths to hide from law enforcement.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeJudge Denies YNW Melly's Team's Motion For MistrialMelly's defense moved for a mistrial this morning.By Caroline Fisher