Boosie Badazz says that he took issue with Diddy breaking down into tears when he learned his verdict in his high-profile criminal trial, earlier this year. He spoke about the moment during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, last week.

“No, I ain’t speak to Diddy, but you know Diddy was my partner, bro,” Boosie said, as caught by Complex. “I feel like Diddy ain’t never did nothing wrong, bro. I just feel like he didn’t do nothing wrong.”

“I’m mad at him right now though, man,” Boosie further revealed. “He went on the f*cking floor crying at the f*cking thing… he went on the f*cking floor and went under the thing f*cking crying […] There was a d*ck under there. Chin up, chest out, n***a! F*ck you mean? You Diddy! They went back there laughing at you: ‘Did you see that motherf*cker down there in a fetal position?’”

Diddy is currently residing at Fort Dix while serving over four years behind bars. In the trial, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The jury also acquitted him on more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Boosie Badazz Prison Sentence

Boosie's comments on Diddy's situation come as he's dealing with his own legal trouble. His sentencing hearing for his recent gun case has been pushed back to January 9. Prosecutors have reccomnended a 24-month sentence.

Regardless, he said on The Breakfast Club that he remains confident he won't be spending any time behind bars. “I’m confident like a motherf*cka," he said. "I ain’t going to jail. I don’t speak that out my mouth. I’m from down South. Your word, your mouth, is a powerful source. It’s still up to the judge. It’s up to God, but it’s up to the judge. You know, people saying, 'He gotta do two years.' That’s not a fact of this case. It’s up to the judge what the judge wanna do. I’m confident, man. I’m chin up, chest high."