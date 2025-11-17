Boosie Badazz Says He's Mad At Diddy For Crying Over His Trial Verdict

BY Cole Blake 19 Views
Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Boosie Badazz backstage during the Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour at State Farm Arena on September 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his high-profile criminal trial.

Boosie Badazz says that he took issue with Diddy breaking down into tears when he learned his verdict in his high-profile criminal trial, earlier this year. He spoke about the moment during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, last week.

“No, I ain’t speak to Diddy, but you know Diddy was my partner, bro,” Boosie said, as caught by Complex. “I feel like Diddy ain’t never did nothing wrong, bro. I just feel like he didn’t do nothing wrong.”

“I’m mad at him right now though, man,” Boosie further revealed. “He went on the f*cking floor crying at the f*cking thing… he went on the f*cking floor and went under the thing f*cking crying […] There was a d*ck under there. Chin up, chest out, n***a! F*ck you mean? You Diddy! They went back there laughing at you: ‘Did you see that motherf*cker down there in a fetal position?’”

Diddy is currently residing at Fort Dix while serving over four years behind bars. In the trial, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The jury also acquitted him on more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Boosie Badazz Prison Sentence

Boosie's comments on Diddy's situation come as he's dealing with his own legal trouble. His sentencing hearing for his recent gun case has been pushed back to January 9. Prosecutors have reccomnended a 24-month sentence.

Regardless, he said on The Breakfast Club that he remains confident he won't be spending any time behind bars. “I’m confident like a motherf*cka," he said. "I ain’t going to jail. I don’t speak that out my mouth. I’m from down South. Your word, your mouth, is a powerful source. It’s still up to the judge. It’s up to God, but it’s up to the judge. You know, people saying, 'He gotta do two years.' That’s not a fact of this case. It’s up to the judge what the judge wanna do. I’m confident, man. I’m chin up, chest high."

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
