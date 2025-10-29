Boosie Badazz Shares Footage Of His Cane Corso Scaring Off A Burglar

ONE Musicfest 2025
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Boosie performs onstage during the ONE Musicfest 2025 day 1 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
Boosie Badazz says he was in Dallas when he learned that someone had allegedly attempted to break into his house.

Boosie Badazz says that his Cane Corso recently caught a man attempting to break into his family's home while he was out of town performing at a concert. He shared security camera footage of the incident on social media, earlier this week.

The security camera footage shows Boosie's dog begin barking at the intruder, who then runs off into the night. "Man, let me tell y'all what happened," Boosie said after sharing the video. "I was in Dallas doing this show, crowd was lit. We shut it down, I'm feeling good. Next thing I know I get a call like, 'Boosie, somebody tried to break into the crib.' I'm like, 'What?'"

Boosie continued: "But listen, my Cane Corso caught that fool slipping. I'm talking about caught him. Bit him up and ran him clean off the property. Big bro left blood on the gate. Straight warrior sh*t... If I was at the house, Lord Jesus, I would've caught him, sat him down on the poarch with that thing to his head like, 'Tell me why you're here bro.' I'm talking about livestreaming. Boosie's backyard court. Make him explain himself to the internet. I don't play with my family."

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, fans had plenty of laughs in the comments section. "Sounds like a Tubi movie in the making," one user joked. Another wrote: "Protect that dog ….they coming prepared next time."

Tyrese Cane Corso

Boosie's dog isn't the only Cane Corso to make headlines in recent weeks. Tyrese was recently facing a warrant for his arrest after one of his Cane Corso dogs allegedly killed a neighbor's dog.

Tyrese's lawyer, Gabe Banks, told TMZ that he was fully cooperating with authorities regarding the incident. He addressed the situation in a statement provided to the outlet. "Mr. Tyrese Gibson extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home. Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment," Banks wrote.

