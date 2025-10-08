Boosie Badazz Hires Lobbyists As He Pushes For Donald Trump Pardon

BY Caroline Fisher 233 Views
Boosie smiles towards the crowd while performing at the 2024 Louisville Funk Fest Friday June 21, 2024. Matt Stone / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Boosie Badazz has been pleading Donald Trump for a presidential pardon for several months, and now, his sentencing is just weeks away.

Boosie Badazz has been battling legal woes for quite some time, and now, he's doing everything in his power to finally get off the hook. According to LegiStorm, he's even reportedly enlisted the help of DC lobbying firm J.M. Burkman & Associates to look into his case as he continues to push for a presidential pardon. The rapper's mission to be pardoned by Donald Trump has been active for months now. Back in November before Trump even took office, for example, he typed up a passionate plea for help on X.

"CAN U PARDON ME ON MY FED CASE? i’m a NON VIOLENT FELON," he wrote. "THE COURTS RULED THAT a NON VIOLENT CANNOT BE CHARGED WITH A 922g. THE JUDGE DISMISSED MY CASE BUT THE RULING HAS BEEN APPEALED!!"

"SO ONCE AGAIN I WAS INDICTED IM FIGHTING THIS CASE!!" he continued. "THIS IS THE EXACT CASE to US VS DUARTE THAT WAS RULED UNCONSTITUTIONAL."

Boosie Badazz Legal Issues
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks
Mar 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper Boosie on the court during a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at State Farm Arena. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Oh one more thing can u sit down with me n talk about U GIVING POLICE immunity," Boosie concluded. "I THINK THIS WILL MOTIVATE OFFICERS TO COMMIT DEADLY CRIMES. PLEASE DONT DO THIS anyway congratulations on your win LETS GET THIS MONEY N DROP THESE TAXES sh*t killing me."

Boosie's arrest happened in May of 2023 when a trip to San Diego took a turn for the worse. Police found two weapons on him during a traffic stop, and while the case was eventually dismissed, federal prosecutors indicted him on the same charge last July.

In August, he announced that he accepted a plea deal. His sentencing is scheduled to take place on November 21. He faces up to 15 years behind bars, and prosecutors have recommended a sentence of two years.

