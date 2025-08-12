Charleston White Mocks Boosie Badazz After Rapper Accepts Plea Deal In Gun Case

BY Caroline Fisher 1064 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Charleston White Mocks Boosie Badazz Hip Hop News
Nov 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper Boosie during a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Boosie Badazz announced that he decided to accept a plea deal in his federal gun case, prompting a response from one of his foes.

Boosie Badazz has dealt with no shortage of legal issues throughout his career. Last week, for example, the Louisiana rapper took to social media to announce that he decided to accept a plea deal in his federal gun case. "JUST ACCEPTED A PLEA FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ON MY GUN CASE," he wrote on X. "I THOUGHT THIS CASE WAS OVER N I WAS GOING TO GET ON WITH MY LIFE BUT 'GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES' N IM TIRED OF FIGHTING."

"TALKED TO MY FAMILY N THIS IS THE RIGHT DECISION," he added. "TO ALL MY FANS ACROSS THE WORLD SAY A PRAYER FOR YA BOY N GO GET THE NEW ALBUM #wordsofarealone."

Boosie was charged with possession of a firearm as a felon in 2023 and his case was later dismissed. The following year, prosecutors indicted him on the same charge and a new drug-related charge.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Assures He Will Still Fulfill Obligation After Accepting Plea Deal

Boosie Badazz Plea Deal

His announcement earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some were sad to hear that Boosie has yet another obstacle to overcome, others were quick to ridicule him. This, of course, includes Charleston White. The two of them have a history of not getting along, so the internet personality's cold reaction to his foe's legal trouble didn't come as much of a surprise.

"Boosie really thought he wasn't going to jail," White said during a recent stream, as captured by Live Bitez on Instagram. "I knew he was going ... I couldn't wait to celebrate."

Boosie's announcement sparked some concern among fans, who worried that this meant his upcoming shows would be canceled. According to him, this isn't the case. "My DM full, a lot of people keep in my DM tripping about my shows in September because I go for my plea August 26th, but that ain't how I go perform," he clarified on Instagram. "Once you take a plea, your sentencing ain't till two, three months after it. So I'm gonna be at every show, of course."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Accepts Plea Deal As Gun Case Drags On

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Celebrities Attend Portland Trail Blazers v Atlanta Hawks Crime Boosie Badazz Assures He Will Still Fulfill Obligation After Accepting Plea Deal 8.1K
Boosie Badazz Accepts Plea Deal Hip Hop News Music Boosie Badazz Accepts Plea Deal As Gun Case Drags On 11.8K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.1K
2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals Music Quando Rondo Accelerates Federal Drug Case With Plea Deal 1.9K
Comments 0