Boosie Badazz has dealt with no shortage of legal issues throughout his career. Last week, for example, the Louisiana rapper took to social media to announce that he decided to accept a plea deal in his federal gun case. "JUST ACCEPTED A PLEA FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ON MY GUN CASE," he wrote on X. "I THOUGHT THIS CASE WAS OVER N I WAS GOING TO GET ON WITH MY LIFE BUT 'GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES' N IM TIRED OF FIGHTING."

"TALKED TO MY FAMILY N THIS IS THE RIGHT DECISION," he added. "TO ALL MY FANS ACROSS THE WORLD SAY A PRAYER FOR YA BOY N GO GET THE NEW ALBUM #wordsofarealone."

Boosie was charged with possession of a firearm as a felon in 2023 and his case was later dismissed. The following year, prosecutors indicted him on the same charge and a new drug-related charge.

Boosie Badazz Plea Deal

His announcement earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some were sad to hear that Boosie has yet another obstacle to overcome, others were quick to ridicule him. This, of course, includes Charleston White. The two of them have a history of not getting along, so the internet personality's cold reaction to his foe's legal trouble didn't come as much of a surprise.

"Boosie really thought he wasn't going to jail," White said during a recent stream, as captured by Live Bitez on Instagram. "I knew he was going ... I couldn't wait to celebrate."

Boosie's announcement sparked some concern among fans, who worried that this meant his upcoming shows would be canceled. According to him, this isn't the case. "My DM full, a lot of people keep in my DM tripping about my shows in September because I go for my plea August 26th, but that ain't how I go perform," he clarified on Instagram. "Once you take a plea, your sentencing ain't till two, three months after it. So I'm gonna be at every show, of course."