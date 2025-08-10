Boosie Badazz took a moment to address his fans about his upcoming engagements after accepting a plea deal and potentially headed to incareration on gun-related charges. While fans are worried his upcoming shows and events in September will be canceled, Lil Boosie assured them that everything is still going according to plan. In a Instagram post, he took a moment to explain the situation.

"My DM full, a lot of people keep in my DM tripping about my shows in September because I go for my plea August 26th, but that ain't how I go perform," he tells his followers. "Once you take a plea, your sentencing ain't till two, three months after it. So I'm gonna be at every show, of course."

Boosie Badazz would also confirm that his annual pool party will occur as well. "Pool party still going on. It's still gonna be crazy. Link in the bio for tickets. But, all my fans cross the world. It's just a plea that I'm doing on August 26. That's it, baby. So that's what I wanted let ya'll know. All my shows coming up. I'll be at all my shows."

Boosie Badazz Plea Deal

Boosie’s plea deal stems from a gun charge he received in San Diego, California. Boosie’s latest troubles began in June 2023, when federal agents charged him with illegal firearm possession, citing video footage that allegedly showed a pistol tucked in his waistband. With a 2011 drug conviction already on his record, any weapon possession carried steep federal consequences.

In July 2024, the case appeared dead when a federal judge dismissed the charges on Second Amendment grounds, questioning the prosecution of nonviolent felons for gun possession. But prosecutors swiftly refiled, determined to test the constitutional limits in higher courts.

The plea agreement ends a saga that had become a flashpoint in debates over gun rights, celebrity scrutiny, and the enduring legal battles of one of Southern rap’s most resilient — and embattled — voices.