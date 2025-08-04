Boosie Badazz Accepts Plea Deal As Gun Case Drags On

Boosie Badazz is certainly no stranger to legal issues, but recently, he got one step closer to putting his one of them behind him. "JUST ACCEPTED A PLEA FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ON MY GUN CASE," he declared on Twitter today (August 4), as captured by The Shade Room. "I THOUGHT THIS CASE WAS OVER N I WAS GOING TO GET ON WITH MY LIFE BUT 'GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES' N IM TIRED OF FIGHTING."

"TALKED TO MY FAMILY N THIS IS THE RIGHT DECISION," the rapper continued. "TO ALL MY FANS ACROSS THE WORLD SAY A PRAYER FOR YA BOY N GO GET THE NEW ALBUM #wordsofarealone."

At the time of writing, it's unclear exactly what this means for Boosie, and whether or not he'll be heading back to jail any time soon.

Boosie Badazz Legal Issues

Boosie was charged with possession of a firearm as a felon in 2023, and his case was later dismissed. Last July, prosecutors indicted him on the same charge again along with a new drug-related charge.

His own case isn't the only one he's spoken on in recent weeks either. A few days ago, he also hopped online to weigh in on Gilbert Arenas' arrest. He was one of six men arrested on a federal indictment involving an alleged illegal gambling business late last month. He was released shortly after on a $50K bond. Boosie rushed to his defense, arguing that discrimination could allegedly be at play.

"HE SET A POKER GAME AT HIS SPOT N WON OFF THE HANDS PLAYED," Boosie alleged. "WTF. THATS THE SAME AS A GETTING A CUT OFF A DICE GAME THATS AT YOUR HOME N TO MILLIONAIRES THATS A CLEANING FEE. YOU KNOW HOW MANY SUCCESSFUL ATHLETES, RAPPERS, COACHES, BUIZNESS MEN N WOMEN CALL THEY FRIENDS OVER TO F*CKING GAMBLE. THESE R X PROFESSIONALS WHO ENJOY GAMBLIN."