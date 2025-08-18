Boosie Badazz Gets Candid About Accepting Plea Deal In Federal Gun Case

Nov 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Boosie watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Boosie Badazz, he has faith that everything will work out for him despite his current legal woes.

Boosie Badazz has run into his fair share of legal problems throughout his career. Just this month, for example, he decided to accept a plea deal in his federal gun case. He broke the news on X at the time, making it clear that he believes it was the right move.

"JUST ACCEPTED A PLEA FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ON MY GUN CASE," he announced. "I THOUGHT THIS CASE WAS OVER N I WAS GOING TO GET ON WITH MY LIFE BUT 'GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES' N IM TIRED OF FIGHTING."

"TALKED TO MY FAMILY N THIS IS THE RIGHT DECISION," he continued. "TO ALL MY FANS ACROSS THE WORLD SAY A PRAYER FOR YA BOY N GO GET THE NEW ALBUM #wordsofarealone."

In 2023, Boosie was charged with possession of a firearm as a felon. The case was eventually dismissed, but last July, prosecutors indicted him on the same charge. During a recent interview with VladTV, he opened up about the case, confirming that he has faith everything will work out for him.

Boosie Badazz Plea Deal

"It was a state case, the feds came and picked it up," he began. "They had a ruling, the Supreme Court, that went in my favor and the case got dropped by the judge. They went and appealed the Supreme Court ruling ... Now it was back again. I could have appealed that, but that would be 2 or 3 more years ... I feel like this is the right move for me, I trust in God."

Boosie may have some loose ends to tie up in the near future, but that doesn't mean his upcoming events are canceled. He shared an Instagram post shortly after announcing his plea deal, in which he clarified that he's not been sentenced yet.

"Once you take a plea, your sentencing ain't till two, three months after it. So I'm gonna be at every show, of course," he declared. According to him, the same goes for his annual pool party.

