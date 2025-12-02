Blueface Delivers Unexpected Response To Lena The Plug’s Offer To Sleep With Him

BY Caroline Fisher 928 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Blueface Response Lena The Plug Offer Gossip News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Blueface performs during 2019 Rolling Loud LA at Banc of California Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)
Recently, Lena The Plug offered to sleep with Blueface after filming an episode of "Plug Talk" with his ex, Jaidyn Alexis.

Recently, Adam22 and his wife Lena The Plug announced a new episode of their Plug Talk podcast featuring Blueface's ex, Jaidyn Alexis. "Yes it was awkward cracking my boy’s baby mama but she was such a sweet and attentive lover that the whole thing was a breeze," Adam wrote of the episode on Instagram. "Can’t wait to run it back for round 2! Dropping next week on OF." This prompted a response from the "Thotiana" rapper, who made his feelings about the situation crystal clear.

"Adam, I will f*ck your wife, n****... on camera we can film it, for sure," he announced. "I get my percentage. But it's just me and your wife, no other d*cks. I don't wanna see your little pink d*ck, man."

It doesn't look like Blueface's message was received in the way he'd hoped, however. Yesterday, Lena and Adam posted a video on Instagram in which she offered to sleep with him under a few conditions.

Read More: Lena The Plug Offers To Sleep With Blueface Under A Few Conditions

Jaidyn Alexis Plug Talk

“Hey Blueface, I saw your little video," she said. “At first, I wasn’t down. Normally I work with well-endowed, well-hung professionals, and you haven’t really proven yourself. But after a long conversation with my husband here, I’ve decided that I’m willing to make an exception. You have two weeks. That should be enough time to get tested, to get your stamina up, to just get all around prepared. I want you showered. You, me, a cameraman, and my husband sitting in a little chair in the corner watching us. Let’s go.”

Now, Blueface has given the adult entertainer his final answer, which is a no.

In a video shared by No Jumper, he explains that he thinks Adam is simply going along with Lena's suggestion to make her happy. According to him, he's refraining out of respect for the internet personality. "I'mma think for my homie and politely decline," he stated.

Read More: Blueface Wants Payback After Adam22 Allegedly Slept With Jaidyn Alexis

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Lena The Plug Offer Blueface Gossip News Gossip Lena The Plug Offers To Sleep With Blueface Under A Few Conditions 5.8K
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams Pop Culture Blueface Wants Payback After Adam22 Allegedly Slept With Jaidyn Alexis 2.7K
Adam22 Lena The Plug Blueface Hook Up Jaidyn Alexis Hip Hop News Relationships Adam22 & Lena The Plug Tease Blueface After Hooking Up With Jaidyn Alexis 14.5K
Daniels Leather Fashion Show Pop Culture Blueface Or Crip Mac? Adam22 And Wack 100 Debate Who Has More Fame 1218
Comments 0