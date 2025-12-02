Recently, Adam22 and his wife Lena The Plug announced a new episode of their Plug Talk podcast featuring Blueface's ex, Jaidyn Alexis. "Yes it was awkward cracking my boy’s baby mama but she was such a sweet and attentive lover that the whole thing was a breeze," Adam wrote of the episode on Instagram. "Can’t wait to run it back for round 2! Dropping next week on OF." This prompted a response from the "Thotiana" rapper, who made his feelings about the situation crystal clear.

"Adam, I will f*ck your wife, n****... on camera we can film it, for sure," he announced. "I get my percentage. But it's just me and your wife, no other d*cks. I don't wanna see your little pink d*ck, man."

It doesn't look like Blueface's message was received in the way he'd hoped, however. Yesterday, Lena and Adam posted a video on Instagram in which she offered to sleep with him under a few conditions.

Read More: Lena The Plug Offers To Sleep With Blueface Under A Few Conditions

Jaidyn Alexis Plug Talk

“Hey Blueface, I saw your little video," she said. “At first, I wasn’t down. Normally I work with well-endowed, well-hung professionals, and you haven’t really proven yourself. But after a long conversation with my husband here, I’ve decided that I’m willing to make an exception. You have two weeks. That should be enough time to get tested, to get your stamina up, to just get all around prepared. I want you showered. You, me, a cameraman, and my husband sitting in a little chair in the corner watching us. Let’s go.”

Now, Blueface has given the adult entertainer his final answer, which is a no.

In a video shared by No Jumper, he explains that he thinks Adam is simply going along with Lena's suggestion to make her happy. According to him, he's refraining out of respect for the internet personality. "I'mma think for my homie and politely decline," he stated.