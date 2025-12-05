Chrisean Rock Allegedly Deleted Jaidyn Alexis' Videos From Blueface's YouTube Channel

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: Jaidyn Alexis attends Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)
Jaidyn Alexis posted a handful of music videos on Blueface's channel, including one for "Mommiana" last September.

The saga is never-ending between Jaidyn Alexis, Blueface, and Chrisean Rock. They are always putting blame on one another for something, getting into arguments, and etc. Things have picked up right where they left off since Blue's return from prison last month too.

For example, during his first full day back, Jaidyn confronted Chrisean about hanging out with him, their kids, and Chrisean Jr. It was so tense that Rock nearly got physical with Blue's ex.

There's no love lost between the two mothers whatsoever and they will always be ready to sully each other's reputations. During her appearance on Adam22 and Lena The Plug's Plug Talk podcast, Jaidyn Alexis had more negativity to spread about her sworn enemy.

This time, she's claiming that Chrisean Rock accessed Blueface's YouTube channel and deleted her music videos that were uploaded there. During Jaidyn's brief stretch of singles, she put out visuals on his "bleedem" page. For example, she made one for "Mommiana" last year.

The mother of two also claims that Blue was the one informing her of Chrisean's actions.

Lena wonders why Jaidyn or Blue wouldn't just reupload them, but for her, she doesn't want to try and gain all that viewership back.

Why Was Jaidyn Alexis On Plug Talk?

"It's just so disrespectful to the credibility it built, you know?" Adam responded by saying that she wants that original view count, which she totally agrees with. She concluded her thoughts on the matter with a wise message. "What's for me will always be for me."

This interview with Lena, Adam, and Jaidyn was teased last week on the married couple's social media and it went viral thanks to Adam's caption. "Coming soon on @plugtalk we got @officialjaidynalexxis !!!" Yes it was awkward cracking my boy’s baby mama but she was such a sweet and attentive lover that the whole thing was a breeze. Can’t wait to run it back for round 2! Dropping next week on OF."

If you didn't know, Plug Talk's entire schtick is that the hosts sleep with the female guests they bring on. While we aren't totally sure if Adam did have sex with Blueface's ex, especially given their history, the rapper didn't find it all that amusing.

He responded saying that he wanted to retaliate by having intercourse with Lena, which she was open to on a few conditions. However, Blue ultimately wound up declining, not being comfortable with doing that to a close friend.

