Adam22 & Lena The Plug Tease Blueface After Hooking Up With Jaidyn Alexis

Adam22 has had a lot of meetings and crossovers with Blueface over the years, but their next conversation might be an awkward one. Recently, he and his wife Lena The Plug announced that the California rapper's ex Jaidyn Alexis is their next guest on the Plug Talk podcast. For those unaware, the couple has slept with their female podcast guests in the past, so this immediately raised many fans' eyebrows.

In fact, Adam even joked about his friendship with Blueface in his and Lena's joint Instagram post's caption. "Coming soon on @plugtalk we got @officialjaidynalexxis !!!" he wrote. "Yes it was awkward cracking my boy’s baby mama but she was such a sweet and attentive lover that the whole thing was a breeze. Can’t wait to run it back for round 2! Dropping next week on OF."

In the comments section of the post below, folks can see some pretty divisive reactions. Many are rooting for Alexis to continue to find success in the media space, especially amid a lot of drama with her child's father. Others are very critical of this move. But across both camps, there are many fans and onlookers who doubt that the three actually had intimate relations. We will just have to wait to find out.

Jaidyn Alexis Plug Talk

Regardless of what happens on the Plug Talk podcast, we're sure Jaidyn Alexis will address her rocky Blueface relationship and her recent fights with Chrisean Rock. Blue's other ex partner and mother of his children has had a lot of issues with him this year too. But that hasn't stopped either reality TV star from clapping back at each other.

Elsewhere, this wouldn't be the first time folks scrutinized Adam22 and Lena The Plug's relationship. The nature of their podcast and some previous adult entertainment-related drama caused a firestorm earlier in their marriage. But it seems like they're still happy to be forthright about it.