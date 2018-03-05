upcoming episode
- TVT.I. Hitting Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" To Address Virginity CommentsT.I. will discuss the controversy with Jada Pinkett Smith.By Alex Zidel
- SportsEminem Denies Signing Deal With WWE & Smackdown LiveA spokesperson for the Detroit rapper says that a deal has not been reached.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJada Pinkett Smith Says She's "Not Mature Enough To Have A Divorce"She and Toni Braxton discuss divorce on the upcoming episode of "Red Table Talk."By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsWill Smith Recalls "Failing Miserably" During Marriage To Jada Pinkett SmithWill Smith speaks about a time Jada Pinkett Smith cried for 45 days straight.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Announces Next Episode Of "Queen Radio"What will Nicki say this time?By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Accidentally Injures Kris Jenner In Embarrassing Softball GameThis was hard to watch.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentT.I.'s Sons Pull Hilarious Prank On Him For "You Kiddin' Me?!"Check out an exclusive sneak peek of the new episode.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West & Kim Kardashian's Surrogate Finally RevealedKim and Kanye finally share the identity of their surrogate on an upcoming episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."By Alex Zidel