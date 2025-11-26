Blueface Breaks Up With Hazel-E And Blames It On Her Social Media Addiction

Blueface has made plenty of headlines since getting released from prison earlier this month. One of the many reasons for this was his controversial relationship with Hazel-E, which he debuted just a few days after getting out. Sadly, however, it doesn't look like the couple lasted long at all. Recently, the "Thotiana" rapper hopped online to announce that he's officially removed the former Love and Hip-Hop cast member from his roster.

"I'm officially letting Hazel go from the roster. Hazel-E, you are too old to be acting this young. We're done," he declared in a clip. "I'd rather be with a young b*tch."

Of course, it didn't take long for Hazel-E to set the record straight. Shortly after Blueface broke the news, she took to her Instagram Story to clarify that she's no longer interested in him anyway.

"I'm too old? You're a convicted felon. Let's start there," she said, as captured by Live Bitez. "I went below to f*ck with you. We could put out the receipts. You bought me flights before, you've given me money before. You just sent me five bands the other day telling me to stay down so I can put up with your f*ck sh*t? That's not enough. It's really not enough, honey."

Hazel-E & Blueface

"All I asked was for mutual respect, which I thought we agreed upon," she continued. "But your old ways are creeping back in 'cause you're feeling yourself."

For now, it remains unclear exactly what led the former pair to part ways, but many suspect it could have something to do with his relationship with a woman named Nevaeh. She's been spotted with Blueface multiple times since his release from prison, and just this week, they posted a video of the two of them eating crab legs together.

Nevaeh also appears in Blueface's viral new "Baby Girl" music video, as does Hazel-E.