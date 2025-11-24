Blueface Explains Why His Drake Collab Never Came Together

BY Cole Blake 459 Views
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Blueface also praised Cardi B, who appeared on a remix of his hit single, "Thotiana," alongside YG back in 2019.

Blueface shared his theory as to why his collaboration with Drake never came to fruition while speaking with VladTV for a new interview. In doing so, he refused to blame either party, instead suggesting that circumstances got in the way. He also wondered whether Drake was more interested in trying to sign him.

"Maybe who I was behind or working with, he wasn't vibing with," Blueface said. "I wouldn't necessarily say it was because of me or him. It was just because of circumstances. At this time, if I were to guess, I would say he was probably more interested in signing me. Once he seen that I signed and all this stuff..."

From there, he explained that he may have become "competition" once his collaboration with Cardi B dropped. She and YG appeared on a remix of his hit single, "Thotiana," back in 2019. "She went crazy," Blueface said of Cardi's performance. "That feature changed my life honestly."

Blueface & Drake Song

During his rise to fame in 2018, Blueface shared a screenshot of his social media DMs with Drake, revealing that the Toronto rapper had reached out to him. After labeling Blueface the "next big thing" and praising his song, "Dead Locs," Drake wrote: "Trust me sh*ts about to poppppp off once people catch up. You know I'm always ready to cook. Boi1da got a beat he made for us that slaps so hard." Despite the messages, years went by with no news of a collaboration between the two rappers.

Blueface's sit-down with VladTV comes after he got out of prison, earlier this month. In the time since, he's been making plenty of headlines for his characteristic antics, such as accusing Chrisrean Rock of sleeping with Offset. Additionally, he's been dating Hazel-E. The two were first spotted together at the Memehouse Productions nightclub in Los Angeles on Friday, November 7. TMZ also caught them on a date at TAO in Hollywood.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
