Blueface Confirms Chrisean Rock Slept With Offset While He Was Married To Cardi B

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 165 Views
Blueface recently joined The Bootleg Kev Podcast to talk about all the drama that's surrounded him since his release from prison earlier this year. Most scandalously, he discussed his previous relationship with Chrisean Rock and brought up the rumors surrounding her, Offset, and Cardi B.

For those unaware, almost two years ago, the California rapper claimed that the former Migo slept with Rock while he was married to the Bronx femcee. At this point, he says he wasn't with Chrisean anymore. 'Set and Chrisean both denied the allegations, but while Cardi didn't believe them at the time, she still took them as a sign and broke up with the Georgia MC.

Now, things look a little different. Cardi B and Offset's divorce continues to develop, and Bootleg Kev had questions about Chrisean hanging out with other rappers. In response, Blueface blasted Chrisean Rock for her attempts to make him look jealous, saying that those hangouts weren't really what caused conflict between them. "She had this thing about her where... She made me look like I was jealous or something," he remarked on The Bootleg Kev Podcast at around the 56:30-minute mark of the video below.

"So she kind of started doing s**t," Blue continued. "My whole thing was, once you become an artist, certain s**t is frowned upon, you know? Obviously, networking's dope. Take a picture? Cool. Get in the studio? Cool. But a lot of these guys, they're not really trying to work. They're just trying to make it look like something it's not and basically just take your buzz. And she just kept going for it. Every n***a, she just keeps going for it. I'm looking like, 'B***h, get the feature!'"

Offset Cheating Allegations

Then, Bootleg Kev asked about Blueface's Offset, Chrisean Rock, and Cardi B allegations. "Yeah, she got f***ed," he responded about Chrisean, explaining that they weren't together at the time. "I was already engaged with somebody else. So I didn't care. But she has this thing where she likes to make it seem like I care. The only reason I put that out there is 'cause she [said], 'Oh, he's gay.'"

"So she f***ed Offset while he was with Cardi?" Kev asked. "Yeah," Cardi's "Thotiana" remix collaborator replied. "Miss Christian, all that s**t is cap, brother. [...] And it's no problem with it. It's just when you try to portray it as something else, that's when it becomes a problem." Then, Bootleg Kev made a joke about Chrisean Rock's Blueface tattoos. We'll see if any of these artists respond again to these resurfaced rumors.

