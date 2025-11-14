Blueface Reveals Why He Got New Face Tattoos In Prison

BY Caroline Fisher 679 Views
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 12: Blueface attends the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX &amp; RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network)
During Blueface's latest prison stay, he got several new face tattoos, leaving the internet and his loved ones divided.

Earlier this month, Blueface was released from prison after spending nearly two years behind bars. He made some drastic changes to his physical appearance during his sentence, which has left fans divided. Perhaps the biggest change has been to his face, which now features several new tattoos. During a recent chat with Adam22, he explained why he decided to get them, making it clear that he has no regrets.

"I tried to tell n****s where I'm from," he said simply. "That's part of the game, you know?" New ink isn't the only way Blueface is sparking controversy these days, either. He's also been spotted alongside Hazel-E a lot lately, leading the internet to believe they're an item.

Before that, he reunited with the mother of his youngest child, Chrisean Rock. They spent the day at an arcade with his kids, but his other ex Jaidyn Alexis did not approve.

Read More: Blueface & Hazel-E Pack On The PDA During Date Night Amid Chrisean Rock Drama

Blueface & Chrisean Rock

She proceeded to hop online with a fiery rant about Chrisean, who she dubbed a "crackhead b*tch." Just a few days later, Chrisean went live to announce that she'd no longer be dealing with Blueface by herself.

"I finally realized that whole side don't look at me like I'm blood, like we're related," she said at the time. "They look at me, like me and my son, with a money sign. [...] Karlissa telling my boyfriend to stay away from me. You know why she's telling Three to stay away from me? Because I get money in real life."

"I got stomped out in [Blueface's] kitchen," Chrisean also alleged. "That's the last time me and my son is ever gonna be around that, in Jesus name. I'm not playing with nobody. I'm not doing no co-parenting if my life is on the line. And if we are co-parenting I'm bringing my brother or my boyfriend. I'm not going nowhere by myself. [...] Blueface would be in jail right now."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Alleges Blueface “Stomped” On Her After His Prison Release

