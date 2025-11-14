Blueface Reveals Why He Got New Face Tattoos In Prison

Earlier this month, Blueface was released from prison after spending nearly two years behind bars. He made some drastic changes to his physical appearance during his sentence, which has left fans divided. Perhaps the biggest change has been to his face, which now features several new tattoos. During a recent chat with Adam22, he explained why he decided to get them, making it clear that he has no regrets.

"I tried to tell n****s where I'm from," he said simply. "That's part of the game, you know?" New ink isn't the only way Blueface is sparking controversy these days, either. He's also been spotted alongside Hazel-E a lot lately, leading the internet to believe they're an item.

Before that, he reunited with the mother of his youngest child, Chrisean Rock. They spent the day at an arcade with his kids, but his other ex Jaidyn Alexis did not approve.

Blueface & Chrisean Rock

She proceeded to hop online with a fiery rant about Chrisean, who she dubbed a "crackhead b*tch." Just a few days later, Chrisean went live to announce that she'd no longer be dealing with Blueface by herself.

"I finally realized that whole side don't look at me like I'm blood, like we're related," she said at the time. "They look at me, like me and my son, with a money sign. [...] Karlissa telling my boyfriend to stay away from me. You know why she's telling Three to stay away from me? Because I get money in real life."