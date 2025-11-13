Blueface & Hazel-E Pack On The PDA During Date Night Amid Chrisean Rock Drama

BY Zachary Horvath 630 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Rapper Blueface Onstage at The 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
Blueface's life post prison has been anything but drama free, but he's seemingly found solace in this new relationship with Hazel-E.

After trying to date women in his age range, Blueface has been trying out a different flavor lately, so to speak. For the last week, folks have noticed that the 28-year-old rapper is cozying up to the 45-year-old Hazel-E. Like his past relationships, the Cincinnati native is also a reality TV star and musical talent.

The internet first caught wind of them being an item last Friday (Nov. 7) at the Memehouse Productions nightclub in Los Angeles. It was a cute moment as the two teased each other throughout the evening in addition to dancing intimately.

Then, a couple of days later, Blueface and Hazel-E were spotted at what appeared to be a music video shoot. But for those who are still confused about what their relationship actually is, this latest clip might clarify things.

Caught by Live Bitez, the "Thotiana" hitmaker posted a couple of short videos to his Instagram Story of their date night. The California native called Hazel-E his "fancy date" while she responded with "Welcome home."

What's more though is that they shared multiple smooches with each other while she called herself Blueface's "golden retriever." For those curious, its internet speak for a partner who is always warm, caring, and supportive.

Read More: Ranking The Top 10 Adidas Collaborations That Aren’t Yeezy

Blueface & Chrisean Rock

While it seems, they are taking their relationship to the next level, Chrisean Rock is being left in the dust. Since Blue's release from prison earlier this month, she's been trying her best to win him back. For example, she went out with her ex (?), Chrisean Jr., and Jaidyn Alexis' kids with the MC to an arcade.

That backfired horribly though as Jaidyn confronted her for being around her kids and with Blue.

But even though he was with Chrisean, he's barely had anything nice to say about her. As a result, she's supposedly fed up with him for good, alleging that he's been abusive towards her. She cited one alleged incident claiming on her IG Story, "I got stomped out in his kitchen, that’s the last time me and my son will ever be around that. I’m not doing no co-parenting if my life is on the line."

That allegedly occurred following his release.

Read More: Jhené Aiko & Big Sean's Timeline Written Through Their Collabs

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Blueface Hazel E Alleged Side Chick Music Video Shoot Hip Hop News Gossip Blueface Gets Closer To Hazel-E & Alleged Side Chick At Music Video Shoot 1.9K
Blueface Hazel E Chrisean Rock Jaidyn Alexis Disses Hip Hop News Gossip Blueface Cozies Up To Hazel-E After Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis Disses 6.6K
Blueface Mom Calls Feds On Chrisean Rock Threat Hip Hop News Relationships Blueface's Mom Claims She Called The Feds On Chrisean Rock For Threatening Him 2.1K
Normal Culture Presents: Evolutionary Inception Fashion Show Hosted By Winnie Stackz Relationships Chrisean Rock Claims She's Getting Married Amid Blueface Drama 2.4K
Comments 0