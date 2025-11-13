After trying to date women in his age range, Blueface has been trying out a different flavor lately, so to speak. For the last week, folks have noticed that the 28-year-old rapper is cozying up to the 45-year-old Hazel-E. Like his past relationships, the Cincinnati native is also a reality TV star and musical talent.

The internet first caught wind of them being an item last Friday (Nov. 7) at the Memehouse Productions nightclub in Los Angeles. It was a cute moment as the two teased each other throughout the evening in addition to dancing intimately.

Then, a couple of days later, Blueface and Hazel-E were spotted at what appeared to be a music video shoot. But for those who are still confused about what their relationship actually is, this latest clip might clarify things.

Caught by Live Bitez, the "Thotiana" hitmaker posted a couple of short videos to his Instagram Story of their date night. The California native called Hazel-E his "fancy date" while she responded with "Welcome home."

What's more though is that they shared multiple smooches with each other while she called herself Blueface's "golden retriever." For those curious, its internet speak for a partner who is always warm, caring, and supportive.

Blueface & Chrisean Rock

While it seems, they are taking their relationship to the next level, Chrisean Rock is being left in the dust. Since Blue's release from prison earlier this month, she's been trying her best to win him back. For example, she went out with her ex (?), Chrisean Jr., and Jaidyn Alexis' kids with the MC to an arcade.

That backfired horribly though as Jaidyn confronted her for being around her kids and with Blue.

But even though he was with Chrisean, he's barely had anything nice to say about her. As a result, she's supposedly fed up with him for good, alleging that he's been abusive towards her. She cited one alleged incident claiming on her IG Story, "I got stomped out in his kitchen, that’s the last time me and my son will ever be around that. I’m not doing no co-parenting if my life is on the line."