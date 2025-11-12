Chrisean Rock Alleges Blueface “Stomped” On Her After His Prison Release

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: ChriseanRock attends the 3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)
According to Chrisean Rock, she has no plans to co-parent with Blueface if it means her life will be on the line.

Chrisean Rock is certainly no stranger to feuding with the father of her son, Blueface. Recently, however, she took to social media to announce that she'll no longer be dealing with him on her own. According to her, this is because he was allegedly violent towards her shortly after he was released from prison.

"I finally realized that whole side don't look at me like I'm blood, like we're related," she explains in a clip shared by Live Bitez. "They look at me, like me and my son, with a money sign. [...] Karlissa telling my boyfriend to stay away from me. You know why she's telling Three to stay away from me? Because I get money in real life."

"I got stomped out in [Blueface's] kitchen," Chrisean also alleged. "That's the last time me and my son is ever gonna be around that, in Jesus name. I'm not playing with nobody. I'm not doing no co-parenting if my life is on the line. And if we are co-parenting I'm bringing my brother or my boyfriend. I'm not going nowhere by myself. [...] Blueface would be in jail right now."

Chrisean Rock & Blueface

At the time of writing, Blueface has not publicly responded to the allegations.

During the livestream, Chrisean also claimed that she's been hard at work building a better life for herself. She even said she has plans to get married sometime in the near future, though she didn't provide her followers with many more details than that.

"Everybody that keeps trying to get something out of me, no. If you want to see me, come to Baltimore on my turf, where I'm safe at," she declared. "I'm not going out there in L.A. unless I get paid and I'm right back in Baltimore. I just bought acres of land. I'm building a foundation, a compound. I'm getting married. It's so much things that I've been working on behind the scenes."

