Chrisean Rock is certainly no stranger to feuding with the father of her son, Blueface. Recently, however, she took to social media to announce that she'll no longer be dealing with him on her own. According to her, this is because he was allegedly violent towards her shortly after he was released from prison.

"I finally realized that whole side don't look at me like I'm blood, like we're related," she explains in a clip shared by Live Bitez. "They look at me, like me and my son, with a money sign. [...] Karlissa telling my boyfriend to stay away from me. You know why she's telling Three to stay away from me? Because I get money in real life."

"I got stomped out in [Blueface's] kitchen," Chrisean also alleged. "That's the last time me and my son is ever gonna be around that, in Jesus name. I'm not playing with nobody. I'm not doing no co-parenting if my life is on the line. And if we are co-parenting I'm bringing my brother or my boyfriend. I'm not going nowhere by myself. [...] Blueface would be in jail right now."

Chrisean Rock & Blueface

At the time of writing, Blueface has not publicly responded to the allegations.

During the livestream, Chrisean also claimed that she's been hard at work building a better life for herself. She even said she has plans to get married sometime in the near future, though she didn't provide her followers with many more details than that.