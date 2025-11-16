Chrisean Rock Blasts Blueface's Claim That 20v1 Suitor Looks Like Their Son

After Blueface recently got out of jail, it didn't take long for his relationship drama to stack up. He went out with Hazel-E as of late, but his conflicts with the mothers of his children, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, continue to escalate. The latest update comes from the rapper's "20v1" participation, as his reference to his son with Chrisean, Chrisean Jesus (Junior), made her mad.

The clip from the dating show episode, caught by Livebitez on Instagram, shows his blunt rejection. "I'm going to swipe left, you kind of look like my son," Blue remarked. "They gon' know what I'm talking about," he added with a laugh. "Like, Junior?!"

Then, in what seems to be an Instagram post, Chrisean Rock blasted Blueface for his comments, looking forward to his eventual passing. "You know, I can't wait when me and my son just go visit your grave one day," she expressed. "That's what you're trying to do right now. While we're living our lives, separate from the chaos, your b***h a** wants to kill us. You know you gon' die first before us, right? That day's coming. 'Cause I'm not trying to kill you while you're still here. Real s**t. It's cool. Can't wait to see that tombstone."

Chrisean Rock Blueface Beef

"The whole world clowning my kid, right?" Chrisean contined. "But you know who started it, who broke the ice with that? You. His father, bro. And you're still at it. You're at a 20v1 talking about your precious baby. Who let you out of jail? For real, who let you out? You're not safe out here playing like that, yo. Real s**t. Over my dead body, yo. You ain't safe out here... Keep playing with your kid, bro. I ain't been reacting to none of the bulls**t you on. I mind my business. And that's why you brung up Chrisean Jesus. Not Junior. His name is not Junior, you weird weak-a** n***a. You weird as s**t."

"You know why I think he's bullying our kid?" she asked. "'Cause I love my son more than him."

Blueface's Son