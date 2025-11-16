Chrisean Rock Blasts Blueface's Claim That 20v1 Suitor Looks Like Their Son

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 662 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chrisean Rock Blueface 20v1 Contestant Looks Like Son Hip Hop News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Ironically, Blueface recently popped off on a woman who asked if Junior, his son with Chrisean Rock, is really his.

After Blueface recently got out of jail, it didn't take long for his relationship drama to stack up. He went out with Hazel-E as of late, but his conflicts with the mothers of his children, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, continue to escalate. The latest update comes from the rapper's "20v1" participation, as his reference to his son with Chrisean, Chrisean Jesus (Junior), made her mad.

The clip from the dating show episode, caught by Livebitez on Instagram, shows his blunt rejection. "I'm going to swipe left, you kind of look like my son," Blue remarked. "They gon' know what I'm talking about," he added with a laugh. "Like, Junior?!"

Then, in what seems to be an Instagram post, Chrisean Rock blasted Blueface for his comments, looking forward to his eventual passing. "You know, I can't wait when me and my son just go visit your grave one day," she expressed. "That's what you're trying to do right now. While we're living our lives, separate from the chaos, your b***h a** wants to kill us. You know you gon' die first before us, right? That day's coming. 'Cause I'm not trying to kill you while you're still here. Real s**t. It's cool. Can't wait to see that tombstone."

Read More: Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis Nearly Come To Blows In Leaked Footage

Chrisean Rock Blueface Beef

"The whole world clowning my kid, right?" Chrisean contined. "But you know who started it, who broke the ice with that? You. His father, bro. And you're still at it. You're at a 20v1 talking about your precious baby. Who let you out of jail? For real, who let you out? You're not safe out here playing like that, yo. Real s**t. Over my dead body, yo. You ain't safe out here... Keep playing with your kid, bro. I ain't been reacting to none of the bulls**t you on. I mind my business. And that's why you brung up Chrisean Jesus. Not Junior. His name is not Junior, you weird weak-a** n***a. You weird as s**t."

"You know why I think he's bullying our kid?" she asked. "'Cause I love my son more than him."

Blueface's Son

Ironically, Blueface recently blasted a woman during a livestream for asking if Chrisean Jesus' DNA test was real. "That's my son, man," he clapped back in a clip caught by Livebitez. "Don't ask no dumb-a** questions."

Read More: Blueface's Mom Posts Grandparent DNA Test Kit After Being Given Chrisean Jr's DNA Sample

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards Gossip Chrisean Rock’s Sister Jada Blasts “Liar” Ex For Alleging That Blueface’s Son Is His 873
Hollywood Unlocked's 3rd Annual Impact Awards Music Chrisean Rock's Alleged Ex Claims He's The Real Father Of Her Son 2.8K
Jaidyn Alexis Chrisean Rock Blueface Drama Gossip News Gossip Jaidyn Alexis Accuses Chrisean Rock Of Trying To Overshadow Her With Blueface Drama 2.7K
Zeus Network Presents Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration Hosted By French Montana Relationships Chrisean Rock’s Ex Begs For Paternity Test On Blueface’s Baby 5.6K
Comments 0