blueface chrisean rock fight
- MusicBlueface Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperDiscover Blueface's net worth as we explore his music career, concert performances, brand collaborations, and impact.By Jake Skudder
- GramBlueface Exposes Chrisean Rock's Texts After She Calls Him The DevilThe drama never ends with these two.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBlueFace's Mother Says She Wants The Best For Chrisean RockKarlissa Saffold has taken to social media to tell followers she'll always be there for Chrisean.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlueface & Chrisean Rock Shrug Off Vase-Throwing IncidentChrisean Rock says she was trying to give Blueface his flowers. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsBlueface & Chrisean Rock Seemingly Address Breakup On TwitterThe couple's recent tweets indicate that they either had a nasty fight or just decided to call it quits.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChris Brown Tells People Criticizing Rihanna Abuse To "Kiss His A**"The R&B singer went on a tirade further shading Kiely Williams, mentioning Blueface and Chrisean Rock, and antagonizing his critics.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralDDG Vlogs Blueface & Chrisean Rock's WeddingThe YouTuber and artist showed his perspective of the "Crazy In Love" couple's Los Angeles wedding.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBlueface & Chrisean Rock Disagree Over MarriageThe two recently aired out their thoughts on tying the knot with Jason Lee on his new Revolt show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVBlueface Suggests Therapy For Him And Chrisean RockNew clips form this Sunday's "Crazy In Love" episode show an interesting discussion between the rocky couple.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Says She's Had Three Abortions With BluefaceFollowing the news revealed by the media personality in a recent interview, the complicated relationship gets crazier.By Isaac Fontes
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With BluefaceShe also showed pictures of two black eyes she gave Blueface on his Instagram live.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Says She Had A Bad Trip After Blueface Assault IncidentThe social media star said she tried to jump out of a moving vehicle and will be working on her mental health and drinking habits.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Shows Bruised Face Following Fight With BluefaceChrisean was hysterical as she showed her busted nose and mouth.By Lawrencia Grose
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Shares Traumatic Details About Her Father's Abuse"Somebody was supposed to knock that n***a out a long time ago."By hnhh
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Arrested After Blueface Fight, Blueface's Mom ReactsThe latest chapter in the couple's beef saga has Blueface's mom "praying" for him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares