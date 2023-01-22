Blueface Suggests Therapy For Him And Chrisean Rock
New clips form this Sunday’s “Crazy In Love” episode show an interesting discussion between the rocky couple.
One of the entertainment world’s most volatile power couples reconsidered what they share in their relationship. Moreover, in a new clip from their reality show Crazy In Love, Blueface suggests him and Chrisean Rock should go to therapy. Furthermore, the snippets follow a crazy week for the two, as they’ve seemingly split after a wild interview went sour.
After security dragged Chrisean Rock out of an interview with her, Blueface, and No Jumper, fans were shook. The incident shocked social media and seemingly threw a wrench in their relationship together. In fact, news since developed into some really odd territory. Furthermore, in an almost preventative mood, the California rapper said that Chrisean’s upcoming baby is not his.
“To answer y’all questions, yes me [and] Rock are officially done,” he tweeted. “It’s strictly business, I tried it [and] clearly it wasn’t giving. Before she announces… She’s pregnant with somebody else’s child, not mine.”
Moreover, this Sunday’s episode of Crazy In Love will feature an oddly timely discussion, according to teasers. In new clips, Blueface asks his girlfriend whether she thinks they should go to therapy.
“What do you think about therapy?” the rapper asked. “Do you think that’ll fix me or help you understand me or me understand you… hmm?”
“People like you don’t need therapy,” Rock replied. “You know what you want.”
“What about people like you?” he said, asking her if she knows what she wants. Also, she made it clear that she wants him.
“But n***a, you’re so, like, that n***a,” Chrisean continued. “You don’t need none of that. You just need to like, get with the program or, like, let’s do it. What we doing? That’s it. We don’t need no motherf***ing therapy. I love you.”
Meanwhile, other clips from the upcoming episode gave some other insights. For example, in a sit-down interview, Blueface claims that his mother probably wants to be his girlfriend. Also, Chrisean Rock slams back a bottle of liquor and the two discuss therapy again.
However, interestingly enough, a new Instagram live clip from Chrisean shows her in bed with Blueface. Still, there’s probably more to their story.
Still, what do you think of Blueface’s therapy proposal for him and Chrisean Rock? However you may feel, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for the latest on one of pop culture’s most viral relationships.