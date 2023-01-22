One of the entertainment world’s most volatile power couples reconsidered what they share in their relationship. Moreover, in a new clip from their reality show Crazy In Love, Blueface suggests him and Chrisean Rock should go to therapy. Furthermore, the snippets follow a crazy week for the two, as they’ve seemingly split after a wild interview went sour.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend Daniels Leather Fashion Show Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

After security dragged Chrisean Rock out of an interview with her, Blueface, and No Jumper, fans were shook. The incident shocked social media and seemingly threw a wrench in their relationship together. In fact, news since developed into some really odd territory. Furthermore, in an almost preventative mood, the California rapper said that Chrisean’s upcoming baby is not his.

“To answer y’all questions, yes me [and] Rock are officially done,” he tweeted. “It’s strictly business, I tried it [and] clearly it wasn’t giving. Before she announces… She’s pregnant with somebody else’s child, not mine.”

To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine 🙏🏽 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 21, 2023

I feel so bad for her. All she was doing was rubbing his neck. She needs to find someone who actually likes her. #chriseanrock #nojumper #bluefacechrisean #chrisean pic.twitter.com/RESIMhHlBy — Amiah Seals (@itsamiahh) January 20, 2023

Moreover, this Sunday’s episode of Crazy In Love will feature an oddly timely discussion, according to teasers. In new clips, Blueface asks his girlfriend whether she thinks they should go to therapy.

“What do you think about therapy?” the rapper asked. “Do you think that’ll fix me or help you understand me or me understand you… hmm?”

“People like you don’t need therapy,” Rock replied. “You know what you want.”

“What about people like you?” he said, asking her if she knows what she wants. Also, she made it clear that she wants him.

“But n***a, you’re so, like, that n***a,” Chrisean continued. “You don’t need none of that. You just need to like, get with the program or, like, let’s do it. What we doing? That’s it. We don’t need no motherf***ing therapy. I love you.”

Meanwhile, other clips from the upcoming episode gave some other insights. For example, in a sit-down interview, Blueface claims that his mother probably wants to be his girlfriend. Also, Chrisean Rock slams back a bottle of liquor and the two discuss therapy again.

However, interestingly enough, a new Instagram live clip from Chrisean shows her in bed with Blueface. Still, there’s probably more to their story.

Still, what do you think of Blueface’s therapy proposal for him and Chrisean Rock? However you may feel, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for the latest on one of pop culture’s most viral relationships.