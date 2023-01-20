At this point, even Chrisean Rock and Blueface can’t deny the toxicity of their relationship. Since late last year, we’ve watched the couple’s often hurtful and hateful antics play out on their Crazy In Love reality series.

Past episodes have found the 22-year-old describing her situation with the “Thotiana” rapper as “forced.” Cameras catch them constantly bickering with each other, and even landing in physical and verbal altercations with family members. Of course, we’ve also been seeing some drama play out in real life between the lovers too.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Most recently, Blueface and Chrisean joined Adam22 on his No Jumper podcast. However, it wasn’t long before the latter was forcibly removed from the studio. The incident left her obviously emotional, and she promptly used social media to vent her feelings to fans.

“I just need everyone to pray for me. I ran to social media for this cuz honestly I appreciate my fans n love to be very transparent. Hopefully, my darkness is someone’s light,” the reality star wrote earlier this week. “I love God so much, I want [to] be in heaven so bad. I hate myself because maybe if I was better person, life wouldn’t make me feel like dis.”

Since Chrisean shared her side of the story, Blueface also used his public platform to rant about the situation. “Communication is the best way to express yourself,” he wrote in one tweet on Thursday (January 19) evening.

“Alcohol isn’t her problem, her mentality is her problem. All you people on here making excuses for a lack of self-control [and] irrational behaviour is contributing to the problem,” the father of two went on.

In his next post, Blue added, “When she displays this type of irrational behaviour on ‘Baddies’ or ‘Blue Girls Club’ you guys applaud [and] cheer. When it’s a different setting [and] it doesn’t look as good, you guys want it to be everybody else’s fault. This is how she carry herself, with or without me.”

The tweets have since gained plenty of attention. While some are on the same page as the 26-year-old, others called him out for his role in their unhealthy relationship.

“The question is, when is someone going to end the relationship?” one user asked him. “You can love someone and not be with them, because y’all both have shit y’all need to deal with mentally. Can’t get mad at the world for how we view Y’ALL on a television show that y’all agreed to do.”

