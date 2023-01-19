Chrisean Rock issued an apology to her family and Blueface after a public spat with Blue on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Chrisean Rock and Blueface hit each other with a series of insults following the backlash they faced from the latest episode of Crazy In Love. Chrisean Rock’s meeting with Blueface’s family nearly turned into a physical altercation between the rapper and his brother.

That’s when Chrisean accused Blueface of constantly dragging her down and neglecting her mental health.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 04: Chriseanroc and Blueface attend Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Following their latest spat, Chrisean shared an alarming message candidly discussing her battle with depression. Firstly, she apologized to Blueface and her fans.

“I just need everyone to pray for me. I ran to social media for this cuz honestly I appreciate my fans n love to be very transparent. Hopefully, my darkness is someone’s light,” she wrote.

Chrisean further explained she’s suffered depression and attempted self-harm in the past, which she said caused her to distance herself from her family.

“I love God so much, I want [to] be in heaven so bad [and] I hate myself because maybe if I was better person, life wouldn’t Make me feel like dis,” she continued. “I neglect my mom my family sometimes cuz I keep telling myself I can be better. Once I’m better, I can love them but tbh it’s dark cloud over me it’s trynna consume me.”

She then acknowledged the effects that she began drinking more as a result of her depression and the significant media attention she’s received recently. Chrisean also admitted that drinking took a significant toll on her relationship with Blueface.

The rapper, who described himself as a “proud father,” applauded Chrisean for taking accountability for her actions.

“First step to fixing a problem is admitting you have one and reflecting on wrong decisions,” he wrote. “This is dope and best thing, no victim role here. This is accountability.”