Blueface’s mom, Karlissa has never seen eye to eye with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock. The leading ladies in the young rapper’s life are known for going back and forth on social media. Karlissa took to social media with a message for Rock just in time for Christmas. “Merry Christmas @Chrisean,” Karlissa began.

“I been there and its a tuff spot. But if you love God you can’t take someone away from their family or you will lose.” Her message comes on the heels of Blueface spending Christmas with his baby mama and their kids — not Chrisean. “No matter how hard it gets,” Karlissa continued, “ Just know as women I tried this and it didn’t work. Love you even tho you think I don’t. I believe in you baby girl. Stay focused.”

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 04: Chriseanroc and Blueface attend Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Blueface and Chrisean’s drama continues amid the premiere of there Zeus reality show, Crazy In Love. In a recent episode of the controversial series, Rock got candid about the state of her relationship with the “Thotiana” rapper. “I need space from this, like, forced-ass relationship,” she complained.

“Like, I don’t know if it’s a business-ship or a relationship,” she added. “Is he with me because there’s opportunity in it, or [does] he really just want to be with me?” Shortly after her outburst, Rock received a message from Blueface, which she read aloud for the cameras. “Love you, baby, we are family,” the message read. “And we’re gonna make a family. I don’t want to live with nobody else, I like it here with you.”

As for Chrisean’s relationship with Karlissa, this isn’t the first time the 50-year old mom blasted the 22-year old entertainer. Chrisean revealed earlier this year this she and Karlissa’s beef once came to blows. “She swung on me before, but I let it slide. You know, I don’t hit [other] people’s mothers. So, it took a lot in me to do what I had to do because she kept charging at me and was like, ‘I’mma beat the sh*t out of you,’ and sh** like that.”

Chrisean has yet to address Blueface’s Christmas controversy.