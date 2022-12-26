Last night (December 25) saw the arrival of episode three of Zeus’ Crazy In Love. After watching, more people than ever before are questioning why Blueface and Chrisean Rock are together. Among them seems to be the 22-year-old herself.

In a snippet from the show’s most recent edition, the reality star sits in the backseat of a vehicle. During her drive, she’s expressing obvious frustration over her situation with the California-born rapper. “I need space from this, like, forced-ass relationship,” she says as the cameras roll.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

“Like, I don’t know if it’s a business-ship or a relationship,” the entertainer adds. “Is he with me because there’s opportunity in it, or [does] he really just want to be with me?” Without missing a beat, her friend sitting beside her says, “You know the answer to that.”

After some back and forth, Rock reveals she got a text from Blueface in the midst of their beef. “I love you, baby, we are family,” she read it out loud for the cameras. “And we’re gonna make a family. I don’t want to live with nobody else, I like it here with you.”

Looking at her friend, Chrisean openly ponders, “How you like it here with me when you with ugly bitches?” Afterward, she goes on to insist that she has no plans of staying at the same level, where the “Thotiana” hitmaker seemingly wants to keep her. Rather, she’s ready to elevate.

Elsewhere on screen, the Maryland native was feeling particularly stressed after speaking to her lawyer. In a clip circulating online, she can be seen raising her hands in the air as she sobs.

As Rock walks through a parking lot crying, she’s met by loved ones who openly embrace her in her time of need.

Additionally, the show found the couple feuding about their relationship status after Chrisean leaked a video of her and Blueface having sex on social media. Read more about that drama here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

