Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s relationship is full of undeniably chaotic moments – many of which are now seen on camera for their reality TV series, Crazy In Love. Airing every Sunday on Zeus, the unhinged series follows the tumultuous pair as they feud with each other and their family members, all in the name of money and “love.”

Only two episodes of the show have aired, but the drama has been so unimaginable that audiences couldn’t fathom what’s possibly coming next. Thankfully, we now have answers, and they’re certainly juicy, to say the least.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend Goliath Aftershock at Lyfe Nightclub on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

This week’s edition of Crazy In Love finds Rock and her rapper beau addressing their recent sex tape leak. As you may recall, a video of the pair being intimate came out shortly after the 22-year-old declared herself “single” back in October.

At the time, a video of Blueface in bed with another woman was making rounds. Obviously, Chrisean the clip of the “Thotiana” rapper upset Chrisean. After apparently trashing his hotel room, she began a juicy Instagram Live session.

“I almost went to jail, yo, I swear to God,” the entertainer told viewers. “I broke everything in my hotel room in front of that n*gga… The TV, the window… He had to run from that hotel to another.”

In the same Live, Rock showed footage of Blueface’s baby with Jaidyn Alexis. Additionally, she really stirred the pot by showing the world footage of her and the 25-year-old in the bedroom.

On Saturday (December 24), @theneighborhoodtalk uploaded a preview of this weekend’s Crazy In Love episode. As the starring couple gets pedicures at the nail salon, they discuss leaking the video as well as the following implications.

Blueface is obviously confused by Chrisean’s decision, even pointing out to her that now, more women than ever before are DMing him. She remained calm and collected, letting him know that her hotline is also blinging just as frequently.

Check it all out in the preview below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]