Whether you’re terrified or amused by their antics, it’s hard to deny that Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s tumultuous relationship has had the world in a chokehold this year. We’ve become used to seeing their drama play out across various social media platforms and blogs, but later today (December 11), the pair’s reality TV series, Crazy In Love, is making its debut.

Ahead of that, the couple has been doing press to promote their project. Among their many interviews, they sat down with Angela Yee’s Lip Service to chat about a few things. Among them were threesomes, and whether it’s something the Baddies star would ever consider with her man.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend Goliath Aftershock at Lyfe Nightclub on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“F*ck no,” Rock quickly declared when asked if she would ever add another woman into her union with Blueface. “I would never wanna say this, but say if like, in the future, God forbid… He ain’t really like, seeing me eye to eye, somebody got [his] attention,” she began.

Speaking specifically on how she would handle a ménage à trois under such circumstances, the reality star broke down her sinister master plan. “If I was to go through with it, [we would] set up the threesome. As soon as we get in the position, beat the f*ck out of her.”

As the room erupts into laughter, Rock makes it known, “I’m fighting! I’m fighting all my life.” However, Yee and the Lip Service girls were quick to point out that Blueface is aware of her scheme now since he was sitting beside her during her revelation.

Aside from that, the couple also made waves this weekend during a Livestream session. At the time, the “Thotiana” rapper jokingly pleaded with his partner about not beating him up, which she didn’t take kindly to.

Rock eventually ended the session, but not long after, Blueface began streaming from his account. In videos that have been circulating, the two can be seen bickering after the tense moment, with the 22-year-old even pushing her boyfriend’s phone down to avoid being on camera.

Check out the trailer for Zeus’ Crazy In Love docuseries, premiering tonight below. Afterward, let us know if you’ll be watching in the comments.

[Via]