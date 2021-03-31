Threesomes
- RelationshipsNe-Yo's Baby Mama Claims He Went Overboard With Threesomes: "We Cheated Together""I tried to keep it cute and spicy, but it wasn’t enough," Monyetta Shaw reveals.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsKandi Burruss Reveals She And Husband Todd Tucker Had A Threesome In The Past Six MonthsKandi Burruss has never shied away from her sexually fluid rendezvous, revealing a recent threesome with her husband. By Precious Gibson
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Speaks On Threesomes With BluefaceThe controversial couple's reality show, "Crazy In Love," is due to premiere this month. Will you be tuning in?By Hayley Hynes
- TVRay J Responds To Princess Love's Claims About Having 3Somes To "Make Him Happy"The singer's estranged wife has also claimed that he "tried to f*ck bitches the day [they] got married."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBoosie Badazz Defends Threesomes With Bisexual Women While Not Supporting LGBTQIA+ CausesHe says sure, he made a song about "havin' threesomes with girls," however, "that doesn't mean that's my religion."By Erika Marie
- MusicBoosie Badazz Would Have Threesome With Rihanna & Iggy AzaleaThe rapper explained his choices while appearing on "Respectfully Justin."By Erika Marie