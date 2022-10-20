Ray J and Princess Love are just one of the many famous couples who have clearly established that they’re in what can only be described as a toxic relationship, and though they’ve gone their separate ways on more than one occasion over the years, the two continue to be pulled right back together again, becoming increasingly more damaging to their mental health each time.

After the “One Wish” singer frightened his Instagram followers by sharing concerning posts about suicide while looking over a high ledge, he’s now causing a stir on social media once again, this time lashing out at The Shade Room for sharing a clip of his on-again-off-again partner expressing her disdain for participating in threesomes with her man.

Ray J (L) and Princess Love attend the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

In a clip from a new episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, the couple can be seen arguing about their divorce, at which time Princess vents about the pressure she feels while trying to keep up with Ray J’s seemingly insatiable sexual appetite, which he allegedly regularly indulges with other women.

The singer fired back at the mother of his children, stating that she’s always been right there beside him whenever he hooks up with anyone else. “Anything I’ve ever done, you’ve done it with me,” the reality star clapped back.

In a confessional interview, Princess admitted, “There’s been times where it’s like, I love Ray so much, I tried to do the whole, threesome thing, because then you don’t have to go outside of the relationship.”

“I can be fun too,” she continued, “but nothing is ever enough for Ray.” In the same interview, the 38-year-old reflected on her life as it is right now, stating that she can’t keep “sacrificing” her sanity and act out of character for herself just to make her partner happy.

After the clip landed on TSR, the “Sexy Can I” hitmaker was quick to drop by the comment section and express his discontent. “To make me happy? Blog Headlines Matter!” he wrote.

“Wish y’all could stay neutral on the headline – but it’s life – I’ll take all the negativity. We family for life so I’ll be wrong all the time. I love @princesslove – I’ll never love again, period.”

@rayj/Instagram

As Bossip notes, it was just a few weeks ago that Ray J and Princess Love got mixed up in some similar drama as the former told the latter that prostitutes “don’t count” when it comes to cheating in his book.

Read more about that here,

