Ray J’s name most often appears in the headlines because he has the world laughing, whether it be with a missed note on stage at Verzuz, or live streaming his feud with Kim Kardashian over their leaked sex tape. This time around, though, things are much more serious on the 41-year-old’s social media page.

On Thursday (October 6) night, the father of two began sharing cryptic posts to Instagram from a high ledge, leaving his followers concerned after he expressed the suicidal thoughts echoing in his head. “If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight,” he captioned the since-deleted clip.

Ray J speaks onstage during the “Live: Podcast with Earn Your Leisure” panel at House Of BET on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

In another video, Ray J was seated on a ledge, showing his feet dangling down as he panned down to the ground. “SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it [right] now!!!???” he captioned this shocking post that has also been removed.

Other uploads included a video of the moon on which he wrote, “IF I DIE TONIGHT,” and another clip of the ground below that was captioned, “Trying to figure it out – maybe this life was [an] illusion – maybe the next life was my real reality.”

While many have left comments for Ray J wishing him well, a source close to the “Sexy Can I” singer has confirmed to Page Six that he’s “fine” and “everything is OK.”

According to the insider, the videos were captured while “on vacation with Princess Love,” his wife with whom he’s notoriously on-again-off-again.

“He thought about issuing an Instagram statement about it but changed his mind and is being vague,” they shared.

Check out Twitter's reaction to Ray J's concerning IG uploads below

This world is so evil. Ray J really going through some shit and y’all think it’s attention seeking. That shit is a cry for help. Having them thoughts and shit ain’t no joke — ASA (@Suave__Amauri) October 7, 2022

Somebody go check on ray j please — The Real Destiny Marilyn (@sweet_novacanee) October 7, 2022

yo prayers to Ray J too 🙏🏾I know we love to joke about him but he’s really going through it and I don’t see it being talked about enough. — ¢яуѕтαℓ 🦋 (@__CrystalNicole) October 7, 2022

