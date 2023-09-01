Ne-Yo’s Baby Mama Claims He Went Overboard With Threesomes: “We Cheated Together”

During a recent interview with Haus of Aaron, Monyetta Shaw spoke on her previous relationship with Ne-Yo. The actress and reality star shares two children with the R&B singer, Madilyn and Mason. Shaw opened up about their sex life, claiming that it ultimately drove them apart. She revealed that when they were a couple, they used to bring other people into the bedroom, which eventually became too much for her.

When asked whether or not Ne-Yo cheated on her, she revealed that it was more complex than that. “We cheated together if that makes sense,” she explained. “He wasn’t ready.” Shaw then said that at first, she was okay with spicing up their sex life. His requests for threesomes, however, didn’t show any sign of slowing down. “It just wasn’t enough and I was like, ‘Well, no. I didn’t sign up to do this every day,’” she shared.

Monyetta Shaw On Her Past Relationship With Ne-Yo

“[I’m] just very multifaceted and that’s where I was at that time, but it became a problem when you want that, you know, a lot,” she continued. “Like, maybe I’ll give you that maybe twice a year, but it was too much.” Shaw went on to explain how the singer’s requests eventually left her feeling insecure. “I was like, ‘If you want that, then you don’t want me,’” she shared. “I tried to keep it cute and spicy, but it wasn’t enough. But it is what it is.”

It’s no secret that Ne-Yo’s a man of many women. Recently, he opened up about what it’s like to raise his seven children with three different mothers. He shares three additional children with Crystal Renay, and two with Sadé Jenea. “I have a beautiful team of people helping me raise these kids,” he explained. “It takes a village.” He went on to say that he and the mothers of his children do their best to keep things civil, in order to set a good example for their little ones. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Ne-Yo.

