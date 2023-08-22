Ne-Yo’s Baby Mama Doesn’t Stand Behind His Anti-Transgender Children Comments

The discourse that unfolded online surrounding Ne-Yo’s opinions on transgender children earlier in August proved that there are those who understand where the “So Sick” singer is coming from. His baby mama, Monyetta Shaw-Carter, however, is not one of them. The mother of two of Ne-Yo’s children spoke candidly with TMZ about her ex’s controversial comments recently, telling the outlet that his thoughts aren’t in alignment with the way she views the world or the LGBTQ+ community.

“Those views are HIS,” she declared, though Shaw-Carter still made it clear that she respects the recording artist’s right to have his own opinion. “I came from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman,” Ne-Yo stated in his initial viral interview. “It’s not my business, but it becomes my business when you try to make me play these games with you,” he added. While an apology did surface on his Twitter account shortly after, on IG, the multi-talent doubled down on his original perspective, making it clear that he refuses to be bullied into apologizing.

Monyetta Shaw-Carter Doesn’t Agree with Ne-Yo’s LGBTQ+ Hot Take

Monyetta Shaw and Ne-Yo attend Ne-Yo’s birthday celebration at Vanquish on October 18, 2012, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

For her part, Monyetta would rather side with those who have experienced what it’s like to be transgender themselves. She did state that her and Ne-Yo’s co-parenting relationship has become a positive one, and that she isn’t in contact with her baby daddy’s other exes, Sade and Crystal, at this time. The “Miss Independent” hitmaker recently revealed that the way he keeps things civil amongst his blended family is to keep the bickering away from his kids.

Amid all the backlash he’s been facing for sharing his opinion on transgender children, Ne-Yo took a moment to reflect on the challenges that often come with raising seven children. According to the R&B icon, “It takes a village.” Read what else he had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

