transgender
- Pop CultureWack 100 Announces New Transgender Reality Show Called "The Gworls Club"The show will air on Wack's new streaming platform, The Tronix Network.By Ben Mock
- SportsUSA Boxing Allows Transgender Fighters To Face Opponents Who Match Their Gender IdentityConservatives have loudly criticized the move.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureCharleston White Threatens YouTuber For Setting Him Up With Transgender WomanLegal action is on the cards for the controversial social media personality, who took this as a downright breach of contract.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVTasha K Attacked By Trans Women While Filming NowThat'sTV Reunion Episode, She ClaimsThings got heated on set when Tasha refused to acknowledge the women as their chosen gender because they were being physically violent to women in the area.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNe-Yo's Baby Mama Doesn't Stand Behind His Anti-Transgender Children CommentsMonyetta Shaw-Carter, mother of two of Ne-Yo's kids, spoke with "TMZ" about his recent troubling comments.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChingy & Sidney Starr: How A Lie Derailed The Rapper's CareerIn 2010, Sidney Starr spilled the T on her relationship with Chingy, but it turned out to be an outright lie.By Tamara McCullough
- Pop CultureLil Wop Calls Off TransitionEarlier this year, Lil Wop announced that they were in the process of "Becoming A Full Transgender."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureNe-Yo Formally Apologizes For Transgender Children Hot TakeGoing forward, Ne-Yo plans to better educate himself on the topic so he can "approach future conversations with more empathy."By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsNe-Yo Clarifies Comments About Trans ChildrenNe-Yo says he "loves everyone" but will agree to disagree about transitioning.By Ben Mock
- TechLance Armstrong Roasted For Questioning The "Fairness" Of Trans AthletesLance Armstrong might want to sit out a debate about athletic fairness.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLil Wop Shares More OnlyFans Promo Pics After Announcing TransitionFor a couple months, their Instagram has been full of sultry photos.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsBrittney Griner Defends Inclusion Of Trans AthletesGriner has defended the right of transgender athletes to competeBy Ben Mock
- SportsDwyane Wade Moved Out Of Florida For Trans DaughterThe athlete said his family would not have felt welcome.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureCaitlyn Jenner Blasts Nike For Using Trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney As Brand PromoterJenner said she used to champion the brand, but now she's sad to see it go "so woke."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsWorld Boxing Council In Works To Create Transgender CategoryThe WBC is currently planning a "set of rules and structures" to create a transgender boxing category.By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureDwyane Wade Fiercely Refutes Ex-Wife's Claims About Daughter ZayaThe retired baller's ex-wife claims Dwyane is pushing for Zaya's gender reassignment for financial gain. He clapped back.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsLil Wop Speaks On Being Bisexual, "I'll Make A N*gga My B*tch"Lil Wop embraces his sexuality and goes for a certain type-- transgenders and fems.By Lawrencia Grose