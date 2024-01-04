Wack 100 Announces New Transgender Reality Show Called "The Gworls Club"

Wack 100 has revealed to VladTV that he is producing a new reality TV show called The Gworls Club, which will notably feature 12 transgender contestants. The show will air on the Tronix Network, a "Zeus-style network" that is a joint venture between Wack and Ray J. Wack called the show "crazy" and said that the production of the show involved "17 shots" being "emptied in the parking lot". Furthermore, he said the shooting incident involved the "transgenders" being "jumped by the gays".

He also spoke at length about "Incredible Diapers", an adult diaper venture he is running. Additionally, his hope is to get the product on Amazon and on the shelves of Walmart. Furthermore, Wack called the company "the only Black diaper company in the universe" and said that he was working with the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo to construct a $200 million manufacturing plant in the African nation.

However, while Wack is very excited about his future ventures, he is not someone who is ever too far away from trouble. In the run-up to Christmas 2023, Wack claimed that he received a heated call from Birdman after he called B.G. a "rat". "He bitin the hand huh?" Wack said of Birdman as he addressed the confrontation between the two of them. "I ain't answering Birdman's calls. I answer yesterday and he light me up. Tried to get me on No Jumper," Wack continued.

However, fans weren't feeling Wack's accusations. "Cheese grater face need to sit down, BG did 14 years that man is not a snitch. Talk about how your artist Bluetooth keep dodging sentences, is he snitching? Who cares what this old geezer says anyway, he needs his own blog since he gossips for free. Might as well get a check for it, lil zesty asz," one person aggressively argued. "Dude say anything for attention bg did hella years for a weak ass gun 💯. N-ggas like wack n some of u n-ggas n the comments love puttin smut on N-ggas names it’s sad at this point," another added.

