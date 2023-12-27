B.G. Fires Back At Wack 100's Snitching Accusations

B.G. has addressed the snitching allegations involving him on social media, explaining that he's not phased by the narrative. Pop Austin Media posted an interview clip of B.G. discussing his response on Wednesday. Among the voices to spread the idea was Wack 100.

"At first, I was feeling some type of way," B.G. admitted in the interview. "But, you know, the n***as who opinion matters reached out to me. Because I’ve been paying attention to this internet and this internet a fool. This s**t a beast, you heard me? You know, the internet undefeated and truth don’t need no cosigner, you know what I'm sayin’?"

B.G. Poses With Cash Money

Rappers Birdman (Bryan Christopher Williams), Juvenile (Terius Gray), Lil Wayne (Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr.), B.G. (Christopher Noel Dorsey) and Mannie Fresh (Byron Otto Thomas) of Cash Money Millionaires poses for photos after rehearsals for their performance on 'The Jenny Jones Show' in Chicago, Illinois in August 2000. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

He continued: "Once I talk to my real jail n***s who reached out to me and they heard about it, and then the n****s on the street that I know are standing on law, standing on business… You know, they like, ‘Listen, man, don’t even pay that sh*t no mind. N****s just trying to use your light to bring them out they darkness.'" Check out B.G.'s full comments on the situation below.

B.G. Addresses Snitching Allegations

While he only just responded to Wack 100 spreading the snitching accusations online, many others have come to B.G's defense. Boosie Badazz, for one, labeled Wack a clown for a post on Instagram featuring B.G. Wack also has said that Birdman got heated at him for the claim. The rapper got out of prison, earlier this year, after being sentenced to 14 years back in 2012. He pled guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. Be on the lookout for further updates on B.G. on HotNewHipHop.

