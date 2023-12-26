Boosie Badazz Calls Wack 100 A Clown For Labeling B.G. A Rat

Boosie Badazz called out Wack 100 on Instagram after he shared a post alluding to B.G. being a rat. In response, Boosie called Wack a clown. He was far from the only one to do so, as other rappers and fans alike responded negatively to the accusation.

"WE ARE THE EXPOSURES," Wack began in the caption. "IM A LITTLE SICK RIGHT NOW , BUT THE SHOW MUST GO ON. @1090_jake IMA SEND @riemoh MY WARCHEST ON @new_bghollyhood - ME KNOWING YOU , YOUR ALREADY ON THE CASE . I WOKE IT UP NOW YOU RESEARCH AND NARRATE … MERRY XMAS TO ALL & TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT FROM THE #EXPOSURES."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Says His Son Would Have To Kill Nine People To Be A "Gangster"

Boosie Badazz Performs At Grammy Salute To 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Boosie Badazz onstage during A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop at YouTube Theater on November 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In response to the post, Boosie commented: "Dis N***a A [clown emoji.]" He wasn't the only rapper to respond. The Game also wrote: "Exposers," with a thinking emoji." Many fans chimed in as well, with one writing: "Bro it's crazy as hell…a n***a can do 15 years and come out and still be called a rat… n****s like wack weird af." Another added: "The man did 13 years for a gun charge, I think he might be the worse rat in history. Cut the nonsense bruh." Check out Wack 100's full post below featuring Boosie's defense of B.G.

Boosie Responds To Wack 100

B.G. recently got out of prison after being sentenced to 14 years back in 2012. He pled guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. Since his release, he teamed up with Gucci Mane for the collaborative project, Choppers & Bricks. Be on the lookout for further updates on Wack 100 and Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Pleads With Lil Baby For Feature On His Next Album

[Via]