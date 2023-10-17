Boosie Badazz And B.G. Are Working On A Collaborative Album

B.G. was recently released from prison after serving 12 years of a 14-year sentence. The Hot Boys star was originally arrested after police found him with two stolen guns during a traffic stop. The New Orleans rapper got out last month and quickly turned around and dropped some new material. He teamed up with friend and collaborator Boosie Badazz for a new song called "BG Free / My Dawg." They made a music video for the track featuring plenty of old footage and it proved fans were still interested in the pair. The video has received more than 1.4 million views in the two weeks since it was released.

According to HipHopDX, it isn't the only new material the pair have on the way. The two joined DJ Tony Neal where they made the official announcement. “We got a[n] album coming together,” B.G. explained. He went on to express just how much Boosie's continued support meant to him through it all. “I just wanted to come through, give him a shout out, man, let him know I appreciate everything he did for me while I was down, y’know what I’m sayin? That was– man, I’m talkin’ about — man, man, man, dude wrapped his arm around me like a real G supposed to, man, y’know what I’m sayin? That’s my brother, man. I mean like that’s my brother, man," he explained. Check out the clip of the conversation below.

Boosie Badazz And B.G. Announce Joint Project

Boosie Badazz has been releasing music pretty prolifically for years now. Consequently he's averaged a new album every year dating back to 2017 and that doesn't even include a handful of mixtapes. Earlier this year in February, he released his new album Lines For Valentines.

The project was just 10 tracks but featured Boosie delivering his trademark southern rap sound. What do you think of Boosie and B.G. reaming up for a collab album after his release from prison? Let us know in the comment section below.

