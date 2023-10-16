Boosie Badazz Gets Stolen Chain Returned After Reward Offer

Boosie Badazz says he found his missing white diamond chain after offering up $10,000 for its safe return. Boosie had told fans he lost it during a recent hotel stay while making the large offer.

"Got my chain back bro. Somebody gave it to me back," Boosie confirmed. He didn't note whether he gave anyone the aforementioned finder's fee, which resulted in plenty of questions from fans. On a post from Live Bitez, one user asked: "Why dont these celeb get insurance on their jewelry, i have a few pieces and theyre insured." Another remarked: "Those are some beautiful pieces around his neck."

Boosie Badazz In Concert

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - AUGUST 15: Boosie Badazz performs onstage during The Parking Lot Concert Series at Georgia International Convention Center on August 15, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In his original video, Boosie explained: “Aye I just lost my muthafuckin’– my all-white diamond chain. I got $5-10,000 whoever bring me my chain back, I just had it on when I did the drop [I posted earlier]. I went in the hotel and worked out, I had it on when I went to my room. My chain is gone, bro.” He continued: “I don’t know if it done came off my neck when I was walking upstairs or something but whoever get me my chain, I got the money on me right now. I’ma pay you $5-10,000 for my chain. I’ma pay you $5-10,000 you bring me my chain. I got the money. I’ma pay you right now.” Check out Boosie's latest update on the missing chain on Instagram below.

Boosie Badazz Provides Update On Lost Chain

As for music from Boosie, the rapper released the song, “My Dawg,” with B.G., last month. The collaboration arrived after B.G. spent over a decade in prison. Be on the lookout for further updates on new music from Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

