Boosie Badazz Addresses Sexyy Red Relationship Rumors

Earlier today, Sexyy Red took to Instagram to show off a sneaky preview of her new man. In the photo, the two of them are seen laying next to each other in bed, while the man wears an ankle monitor. "I like fckin wit drillaz… dread head killaz," she captioned the post alongside a heart emoji. The photo gave fans an idea of who she was referring to on her new track "Shake Yo Dreads," and as expected, speculation also ensued.

Many social media users thought the mystery man could have been the father of Sexyy Red's child, suggesting that he was released from prison. Others, however, set their sights on Boosie Badazz, who's been spotted with his own ankle monitor in recent months. He shut those rumors down quickly though, warning trolls that they would be blocked if they kept accusing him.

"IM BLOCKING ALL U MFS N MY DAM ASKING IS THAT ME ON DA PICTURE WITH SEXY RED," he wrote. "YAll SEE THAT AINT MY ANKLE SIZE R COLOR. FIND SOMEONE ELSE TO PLAY WITH. IM ON VACATION WITH MY DAUGHTER." Obviously, Boosie is not here for the rumors. Luckily for him, the eagerly-anticipated reveal of Sexyy Red's new fling took place shortly after her photo was shared. Atlanta rapper WuDeuce went live on Instagram, showing Sexyy Red asleep next to him in bed. He was seen smoking beside the hitmaker, telling fans "I put sh*t down up."

During an interview with VladTV earlier this month, Boosie put his own spin on the Missouri-born performer's hit, "Pound Town." He also weighed in on her controversial persona, noting how the music scene has changed since the 90s. What do you think of Boosie Badazz' response to rumors he was Sexyy Red's mystery man? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Boosie Badazz.

