Sexyy Red Shares Photo With Man Wearing House Arrest Ankle Brace

Sexyy Red being a controversial artist is nothing new. The St. Louis rapper is having a massive breakout year in 2023 and she's received more than her fair share of hate along the way. Just last week she had to defend herself from allegations that she's "misguiding black women." She clapped back explaining how much the fan was over-reacting to her actions. Now she's once again having to fight off haters, though this time she's once again playing into it quite a bit.

She took to Instagram to share a pic of herself and a currently unidentified man lying in bed together. The catch is that she just showed their feet, where you can see him sporting an ankle brace indicating he's on house arrest. In her caption, she doubled down saying "I like fckin wit drillaz… dread head killaz." Check out the post below.

Sexyy Red Shares Selfie With Mystery Ankle Bracelet Man

Fans in the comments insisted that they would eventually identify the mystery man. Some speculate that it's her baby daddy with comments like "They freed her baby daddy." Others dispute that and take on the challenge of finding out who it really is. "We gone figure out who feet them is," the top comment on the post reads. Theories over who he could be are all over the place and come with a range of evidence throughout the comments.

Sexyy Red has also been dropping music pretty prolifically recently. Just this week alone she's shared two new tracks. The first "Shake Yo Dreads" dropped on Monday and she quickly followed it up with another song "No Panties" overnight. The second single is serving as the leadoff track for an upcoming mixtape made in conjunction with the HBO series Rap Sh!t. The mixtape is tapping a number of female rappers to contribute songs to the series, which itself is about the formation of an all-girl rap group. What do you think of Sexyy Red's newest Instagram post? Let us know in the comment section below.

