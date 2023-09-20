Sexyy Red Claps Back At Fan Who Claims She’s Misguiding Black Women

Sexyy Red has been one of the definitive breakout stars of rap music in 2023. Despite that, she also receives her fair share of hate from various, mostly male, critics online. That was the case again when someone took to Twitter to make a bold claim about her behavior. "Sexyy Red was really put out to misguide our blk women, And ITS WORKING," a Twitter commentor says. Unsurprisingly, Red herself disagrees.

"Makin' y'all shake a*s misguiding y'all?" she claps back in a quote tweet. She's often found herself playing defense for her actions and claiming they're all about having fun in good faith. She's also well aware of how much she's bothering people, making a second tweet that reads "Sexyy red got these hoes mad." As you'd expect fans in the comments are mostly in support of Red. The tweet has racked up over 13k likes in less than a day and features plenty of comments where fans point out the hypocrisy in that kind of critique. Check out the tweet below.

Sexyy Red Knows She Makes People Mad

Red has crossed paths with plenty of big rappers throughout her rise to fame. She teamed up with Nicki Minaj for her breakout hit "Pound Town 2," and joined Drake and 21 Savage on their "It's All A Blur" tour. Red recently joined Latto for a high-profile remix of Young Nudy's hit song "Peaches & Eggplants." She also recruited Lil Durk for a remix of her own song "Hellcats SRTs."

Sexyy Red also achieved a pretty unique chart achievement. Billboard revealed a brand new chart designed to track the most popular songs on TikTok earlier this month. Right at the very top of the inaugural edition of the TikTok Top 50 was Sexyy Red with her song "SkeeYee." What do you think about Sexyy Red's response to fan complaints over her misguiding women? Let us know in the comment section below.

