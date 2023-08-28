Sexyy Red Shares Her Reaction To Men Who Aren’t Well-Endowed

Sexyy Red is becoming just as well known for her humor as she is her music. The up-and-coming star has achieved her fair share of musical successes this year. She scored a breakout hit with her song “Pound Town” which became an even bigger hit when Nicki Minaj jumped on a remix for “Pound Town 2.” She also scored a spot on the remix of another rap hit from this year, DaBaby’s “SHAKE SUMN.” Her song “SkeeYee” has also picked up some traction recently and she teased fans with a remix which could possibly include Lil Durk.

But Sexyy Red is often making waves for her antics online as much as her actual music and today was no different. During some kind of photoshoot, the rapper is asked to freeze up against a wall and in an accompanying video, she doesn’t hesitate to do so. But it’s what she did with the resulting image that had fans cracking up. “When he pull it out and it’s small” she captioned a tweet with the accompanying pic of herself serving as a reaction image. As she often does Red received quite a bit of hate from the image, but plenty of fans stood up for her. “She funny as h*ll and y’all in there comments taking her too serious,” one Instagram comment reads. Check out the post below.

Sexyy Red Creates A New Reaction Pic Of Herself

Fans who want to see Sexyy Red on tour will have plenty of options this year. Earlier this month she was announced as a new opening act on Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour. The announcement comes just a few weeks after she attended one of the tour stops herself. She made waves while there for her interactions with Drake.

Sexyy Red will also be taking off on her own 22 date tour later this year. The Hood Hottest Princess tour will be her first series of headlining shows and will take off in late October. What do you think about Sexyy Red’s new tweet? Let us know in the comment section below.

