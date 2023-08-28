Sexyy Red Shares Her Reaction To Men Who Aren’t Well-Endowed

The rapper is already creating her own memes.

BYLavender Alexandria
Sexyy Red Shares Her Reaction To Men Who Aren’t Well-Endowed

Sexyy Red is becoming just as well known for her humor as she is her music. The up-and-coming star has achieved her fair share of musical successes this year. She scored a breakout hit with her song “Pound Town” which became an even bigger hit when Nicki Minaj jumped on a remix for “Pound Town 2.” She also scored a spot on the remix of another rap hit from this year, DaBaby’s “SHAKE SUMN.” Her song “SkeeYee” has also picked up some traction recently and she teased fans with a remix which could possibly include Lil Durk.

But Sexyy Red is often making waves for her antics online as much as her actual music and today was no different. During some kind of photoshoot, the rapper is asked to freeze up against a wall and in an accompanying video, she doesn’t hesitate to do so. But it’s what she did with the resulting image that had fans cracking up. “When he pull it out and it’s small” she captioned a tweet with the accompanying pic of herself serving as a reaction image. As she often does Red received quite a bit of hate from the image, but plenty of fans stood up for her. “She funny as h*ll and y’all in there comments taking her too serious,” one Instagram comment reads. Check out the post below.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Jokes About Having A BBL Following Viral Sexyy Red Photo

Sexyy Red Creates A New Reaction Pic Of Herself

Fans who want to see Sexyy Red on tour will have plenty of options this year. Earlier this month she was announced as a new opening act on Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour. The announcement comes just a few weeks after she attended one of the tour stops herself. She made waves while there for her interactions with Drake.

Sexyy Red will also be taking off on her own 22 date tour later this year. The Hood Hottest Princess tour will be her first series of headlining shows and will take off in late October. What do you think about Sexyy Red’s new tweet? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Sukihana Shoots Her Shot With Tyler, The Creator After Viral Sexyy Red Photo

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.