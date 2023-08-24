Tyler, The Creator Jokes About Having A BBL Following Viral Sexyy Red Photo

Tyler, The Creator is one of the best artists in hip-hop right now. Every single time he releases a project, it turns out to be of some quality. Overall, fans have loved watching his evolution. Although he may have started out as an immature kid with Odd Future, he has blossomed into one of the best rapper-producers of our generation. Moreover, he is still someone who likes to have a lot of fun. His social media game is unmatched, and if people are making comments about him, you can always expect him to respond.

For instance, Tyler got to meet up with rising superstar Sexyy Red. The “Pound Town” rapper has been gaining a lot of attention as of late. This is mainly thanks to her vibrant personality and unique rapping style. Additionally, her bars are very sexual, which subsequently leads to some viral tracks and music videos. When the two met up, they posed for a few photos that eventually went viral on social media. As it turns out, it was Tyler’s butt that caught a lot of attention, as some were surprised by it.

Tyler, The Creator x Sexyy Red

My dreams came tru 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/JFSZNV4DB4 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 23, 2023

With everyone talk about his behind, Tyler, The Creator decided to step in and give some fans some insight into his build. Although, he did so by making what should be taken as a very obvious joke. “Been hiding it but cat is out the bag,” he wrote. “I got a bbl this is not photoshop.” Of course, a bbl is a Brazilian Butt Lift. Many women have gotten these since the start of the pandemic. Some would argue the bbl trend is a pandemic in and of itself. That said, Tyler wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity for a joke.

As for his music, it remains to be seen when we will hear another Tyler project. He dropped The Estate Sale earlier this year as a supplement to his amazing album Call Me If You Get Lost. Having said that, it could be a couple of years before the next album arrives. Let us know your expectations for the next Tyler project, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

