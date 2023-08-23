Sexyy Red And Tyler, The Creator Meet For The First Time

One thing that is so cool about the music industry is when the artists get to meet their idols and inspirations for the first time. Well, that is exactly what happened with St. Louis-born rapper Sexyy Red was able to do recently. While there is not a whole lot of public knowledge on this, one of Red’s favorite artists in hip-hop appears to be Tyler, The Creator. Sure, she has her female idols such as Nicki Minaj, who she is trying to go on tour with. However, her male influences are vast, with artists such as Project Pat, Gucci Mane, and Juicy J.

In addition, Red got to work with Juicy J on her 2023 album, Hood Hottest Princess, on the song “Strictly for the Strippers.” Now that she has gotten to meet Tyler could music be on the way from these two? That would certainly be a wildly entertaining and interesting listen for sure. Both of them joined up for a quick photo shoot and the pictures are absolutely hilarious.

Read More: Wendy Williams Reportedly Opened A Secret Bank Account After Hers Were Frozen

Sexyy Red And Tyler, The Creator Link Up: Take A Look

My dreams came tru 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/JFSZNV4DB4 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 23, 2023

It was a surreal moment for Sexyy Red, with her captioning the post, “My dreams came tru.” However, what has people talking is something totally different. The picture on the left is fairly normal with Tyler raising the middle finger and smiling with Red posing next to him. The image on the right is what is causing a big discussion in the comments. Tyler’s backside is noticeably large, in what looks like some work done with Photoshop. But people are believing that it is a real picture of Tyler with people saying, “now where tyler get allat from,” and, “Damn Tyler thick asl.” What do you think, has Tyler been working on his glutes or is that plastic surgery?

What are your initial thoughts on Sexyy Redd and Tyler, The Creator taking these photos together? Do you think that Tyler was photoshopped or that is really him? Do you think these two will collaborate in the near future? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Read More: Fousey Arrested On Stream After Swatting Himself, Keemstar Reacts