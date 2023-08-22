Wendy Williams Reportedly Opened A Secret Bank Account After Hers Were Frozen

News about former daytime TV mainstay Wendy Williams has been hard to come by recently. Now according to The Jasmine Brand Williams is trying to reclaim her fortune by opening a secret bank account. “a source close to Wendy Williams, 59, says the media personality has secretly opened up a new bank account to redirect any money she earns moving forward away from Wells Fargo.” Her bank accounts were reportedly frozen at some point last year due to “alleged financial struggles.”

They go on to explain how Wendy Williams found herself in the situation of needing a secret bank account. “Williams’ financial adviser told Wells Fargo she was of “unsound mind,” resulting in the entertainer getting placed under guardianship. The insider also noted that Williams doesn’t know how to use the new bank account.” The Insider also elaborated on the difficulties she’s had putting money into the new account. “but she doesn’t know her account number and refuses to accept checks. It’s a mess!”

Last year, Williams attorney explained how Wells Fargo was able to seize control of her bank account. “Basically, what Wells Fargo is using is a rule that was promulgated by an organization called FINRA and under that rule, it grants Wells Fargo the right to suspend a transaction in the event they deem that the transaction is of suspicious nature.”

Back in June, Williams son claimed that he feared for her life and wasn’t getting accurate information on her condition. Following that public declaration her manager fired back at her son refuting some of his claims. When Williams was put into a conservatorship last year and lost access to her bank accounts, much of the support her son had been receiving dried up. Updates on Williams from both parties have been far less frequent in the past few months. What do you think about Wendy Williams having to open up a secret bank account that she doesn’t know how to use? Let us know in the comment section below.

