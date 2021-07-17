Conservatorship
- SportsMichael Oher Conservatorship Ends, Judge Calls It "Disturbing"The agreement had been in place since 2004.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Reportedly Opened A Secret Bank Account After Hers Were FrozenThe first news on Wendy Williams in months has fans scratching their heads.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsTuohy Family Claims Michael Oher Demanded $15 Million From Them Before Filing LawsuitThe family claims they are the victims in the unfolding saga.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureBritney Spears' Mom Wants Her To "Make Amends" With Jamie LynnBritney's mother hopes the singer can heal her relationship with Jamie Lynn.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBritney Spears Reunites With Mother For First Time Since ConservatorshipThe pop icon is repairing her family relationships after years of turmoil.By Noah Grant
- MusicBritney Spears Has A Concerning "Fascination With Knives" Sources SayBritney Spears still has many concerned for her.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureAmanda Bynes Update: Conservatorship Won't Be Reinstated Amid Psychotic Episode, Parents SayThe "Hairspray" actress was previously in a nine-year-long arrangement in which her mother oversaw most of her life, though they terminated in 2022 as Bynes was making great progress.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Criticized For Sharing Joke About "Fat People"Britney Spears is coming under fire for sharing a joke about "fat people" on Instagram while discussing her conservatorship.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Posts & Deletes 22-Minute Audio Detailing Her Conservatorship & Family"I couldn't even smoke cigarettes People on death row can smoke cigarettes," the mother of two said of her 13-year-long conservatorship.By Hayley Hynes
- GramBritney Spears Is "Embarrassed" Of Her Past, Cries Herself To SleepThe singer says people make their lives seem perfect online but for her, she's still adjusting.By Erika Marie
- GramBritney Speaks Tears Into Mom Lynne: "You Abused Me"Britney Spears issues scathing response after her mother leaks text messages.
By Aron A.
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Flaunts Her Chest, Talks Breastfeeding & Disses Her Father On IG"If you check out my chest it would kind of pass for a baby's ass," Spears wrote, "so go ahead and kiss it."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAmanda Bynes Files To End 9-Year Conservatorship, Believes Her "Condition Has Improved"Bynes was first placed under a temporary conservatorship in 2013 after allegedly lighting a driveway on fire.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Puts Her Little Sister On Blast: "You Are Scum, Jamie Lynn""You are scum," the pop star told her little sister in an Instagram post.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMariah Carey Was Inspired By Prince To Reach Out To Britney SpearsThe singer detailed how Prince helped her, so she believes it was only right for her to do the same to Spears during the conservatorship chaos.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Says She's "Never Seen Cash," Is Excited To Buy Candles For HerselfNow that her conservatorship has ended, Spears listed off the things she can't wait to do, including buying candles. She also says her family should be in jail.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Celebrates End Of Conservatorship With #FreeBritney FansThe singer is ushering in a new, freer phase of her life now that a judge has declared her 14-year conservatorship is over.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMichael Jackson's Son Says His Father Would've Supported "#FreeBritney"Michael Jackson's son, Prince, revealed how his father would've responded to Britney Spears' conservatorship battle.By Cole Blake
- GramBritney Spears Speaks On Conservatorship: “Lord Have Mercy On My Family’s Souls If I Ever Do An Inteview”Britney said that she’s “staying clear of the business” for the time being.By Hayley Hynes
- GramBritney Spears Celebrates Her Conservatorship Ending With Provocative Photo DumpSpears is having plenty of fun “playing in the Pacific.”By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBritney Spears's Father Jamie Asks For Conservatorship To End: ReportJamie Spears, a conservator, reportedly filed documents stating that the singer should be allowed to be in control of her own life.By Erika Marie
- GramBritney Spears Says She's Done Performing & Calls Out Haters: "I Quit"Britney Spears called out her haters on Instagram and said she's done doing live performances.By Cole Blake